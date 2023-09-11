A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Managing Editor
’21 thoughts’ are good guidelines for life
By Hank Wiesner
Special to the Progress
I wish I could take credit for the following 21 thoughts, but I can’t. The author is unknown.
The following piece came my way via the Internet, and it’s too good not to share.
This is food for thought, and it’s a lot more than a minute steak…
***
—One: Give people more than they expect, and do it cheerfully.
—Two: Marry a man/woman you love to talk to. As you get older, their conversational skills will be as important as any other.
—Three: Don’t believe all you hear, spend all you have or sleep all you want.
—Four: When you say “I love you,” mean it.
—Five: When you say “I’m sorry,” look the person in the eye.
—Six: Be engaged at least six months before you get married.
—Seven: Believe in love at first sight.
—Eight: Never laugh at someone’s dream. People who don’t have dreams don’t have much.
—Nine: Love deeply and passionately. You might get hurt but it’s the only way to live life completely.
—Ten: In disagreements, fight fairly. No name-calling.
—Eleven: Don’t judge people by their relatives.
—Twelve: Talk slowly but think quickly.
—Thirteen: When someone asks you a question you don’t want to answer, smile and ask “Why do you want to know?”
—Fourteen: Remember that great love and great achievement involve great risk.
—Fifteen: Say “bless you” when you hear someone sneeze.
—Sixteen: When you lose, don’t lose the lesson.
—Seventeen: Remember the three Rs: Respect for self, Respect for others, and Respect for all your actions.
—Eighteen: Don’t let a little dispute injure a great friendship.
—Nineteen: When you realize you’ve made a mistake, take immediate steps to correct it.
—Twenty: Smile when picking up the phone. The caller will hear it in your voice.
—Twenty-one: Spend some time alone.
Closing comment: A true friend is someone who reaches for your hand and touches your heart.
