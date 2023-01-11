There have been 22 people who have signed up to run for office in Pontotoc County since last week when the candidates could begin filing papers.
As of press time Tuesday only four of the county offices up for grabs had contenders, they included Sheriff, West Side Justice Court Judge, East Side constable and third district supervisor’s race.
In the sheriff’s race incumbent Leo Mask filed along with Chad Mills.
In the West Side Justice Court Judge race, incumbent Scottie Harrison, Kenneth McKnight and Jeff Washington have filed.
In the East Side Constable race those qualifying include incumbent Neal Davis, Tommy Corbin and Jody Goodwin .
In the third district supervisors race incumbent Brad Ward, Gary Lynn Washington and Ryan Winter have qualified.
Others filing papers in their respective races include: Ricky D. Ferguson for Chancery Clerk, Melinda Patterson Nowicki for Circuit Clerk, Van McWhirter for Tax assessor/collector, Kim Sullivan Bedford for county coroner,
Mac McAuley, III for county prosecutor, David A. Hall for east side Justice court judge, L.D. Gillespie for West Side constable, Benny Moorman for first district supervisor, Mike McGregor for second district supervisor, Ernie Wright for Fourth district supervisor and Dan McKNight for fifth district supervisor.
All candidates who have filed to date are in the Republican Party.
There are two ways to qualify, either by party nomination or as an independent candidate. Anyone who chooses to seek election as a partisan candidate and therefore participate in a primary election to seek the nomination must file with the circuit clerk’s office a “Qualifying Statement of Intent for a Candidate for Party Nomination,” together with the applicable qualifying fee, on or before the qualifying deadline.
If you choose to seek election as an independent candidate you must file with the circuit clerk a “Qualifying Statement of Intent for an Independent Candidate,” a qualifying petition, which must be signed by a certain number of qualified electors (registered voters) from the state, county or district from which the candidate seeks election and the applicable qualifying fee, on or before the qualifying deadline. The number of signatures required on the qualifying petition is dependent upon the specific office sought by the candidate. Each candidate must obtain the certification of the signatures from the Circuit Clerk’s Office of the county from where the signatures were collected prior to filing his/her qualifying paperwork with the appropriate office.
Independent candidates should allow for sufficient time to ensure the certification of petition signatures by the respective Circuit Clerk’s Office well in advance of the qualifying deadline. Qualifying forms for independent candidates are available from the Circuit Clerk’s Office or on the Secretary of State’s website located at http://www.sos.ms.gov/Elections-Voting/Pages/Candidate- Qualifying-Forms.aspx.
This year there is a shorter qualifying period with the last day being Wednesday, February 1, 5 p.m.
The primary elections will be held August 8 and runoff will be Tuesday, August 29; with the General Election Day set for Tuesday, November 7 and the run off set for Tues., Nov. 28.
