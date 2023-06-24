Laughing is good for your health and your soul. And if a person can’t laugh about exercising and dieting then they really have problems.
Someone said, "A balanced diet is a cookie in each hand!” Amen.
“I tried every diet in the book. I tried some that weren’t in the book. I tried eating the book. It tasted better than most of the diets,” Dolly Parton said.
A friend of mine said, “My therapist told me the way to achieve true inner peace is to finish what I start. So far today, I've finished two bags of M&M’s and a chocolate cake. I feel better already.”
Comedian Joan Rivers once said, “I don’t exercise. If God had wanted me to bend over, he would have put diamonds on the floor.”
A few weeks ago my wife recently did a 35 minute full body workout with my daughter.
That’s the same woman that won’t bring me a pair of scissors to the next room.
They said you can do the LISS (low intensity steady state cardio) or the HIIT (high intensity interval training).
I’m more comfortable with the BBG (Big Butt Give Out) workout.
When Janet and I would go to the Wellness Center she would tell me, “I guess you’re going to do your usual five exercises: jumping to conclusions, flying off the handle, carrying things too far; dodging responsibilities and pushing your luck. Make it burn!”
A friend of mine from high school said she doesn’t need to exercise, explaining, “I can still fit into the earrings I wore in high school.”
And sleep can hinder your need to exercise. Every time I lay down to do sit-ups I take a nap.
I went for a checkup last week. My doctor looked at my weight and said, “I thought I told you to exercise.” “My bad,” I told him, “I thought you said extra fries.”
All my life I’ve followed my momma’s advice, “Never run.” At the time I was actually holding some scissors, but I figured a son can’t be too careful.
A friend asked me, “Aren’t you tired of being fat and ugly?” “I am,” I replied. “Then start exercising and just be ugly.”
I saw a want ad that read: “Want to hire someone to follow me around and just knock unhealthy food out of my hand.” Shoot, just get married and your wife will take it out of your hand and eat it, especially your fries and milkshakes.
But you know you can always spot the rookies at the wellness center. They’re the ones who put a water bottle in the Pringles holder on the treadmill.
Actually my diet is going better. Someone said eggs are good for you. So I’m eating two Cadbury eggs every morning, over easy.
Health experts say that daily exercise makes you sleep better. I heard a woman say, “I don’t want to sleep like a baby, I want to sleep like my husband.”
I read recently that exercise should be a celebration of what your body can do, not a punishment for what you ate.
Someone said if it jiggles, it’s fat. That’s why I exercise to “Mr. Bo Jiggles” by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.
A school teacher once said, “Of all my body parts, my eyes get the most exercise. I do at least a thousand eye rolls a day.”
Confession is good for soul and it’s also good to clear one’s conscious.
I’ve been putting a dollar in a jar every time I exercise. But yesterday I embezzled $3.89 and now my jar is full of Reese’s white chocolate Easter eggs.
And as I’ve gotten older it doesn’t bother me as much to get on the scales and weigh. That’s because I’m too far away to see the numbers.
A friend said, “I wanted to lose 10 pounds. Only 13 more to go!”
I need music to exercise and I can’t get music on my phone. My daughter told me to download Spot A Fly. I have Googled Spot A Fly numerous times, but no luck. All I get are tips on equine care.
When you’re working out you have to be mindful of others.
Eating Cheetos while exercising is frowned upon. However the orange coloring does help me keep up with which machines I’ve already used.
I will admit to religiously doing five sit ups every morning. That’s how many times I hit the snooze button.
Let me close with two comments on exercising.
“My exercise routine consists of doing diddly-squats.”
“My favorite exercise is a cross between a lunge and a crunch. It’s called lunch."
Good luck.
