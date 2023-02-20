In this week’s edition you will find a new magazine, “A Firm Foundation”.
When I presented this idea to the staff back last summer, everyone on the staff immediately got behind the idea and began to bounce ideas around.
I believe this is one of the best products the Progress has done.
Pontotoc has deep roots in faith and when trying to come up with a title for the magazine several names were tossed out.
We started with Churches of Pontotoc, but that didn’t say what we wanted to convey in this magazine.
We then went to our thoughts of those good ole Hymns that we grew up with. On this Rock, Higher Ground and when A Firm Foundation was said we all knew that was the name of this magazine.
I grew up in Pontotoc and attended, Shady Grove Baptist Church, Buchanan Baptist Church and Hurricane Baptist Church through the years.
All of these churches gave me A Firm Foundation in faith for me to rely on all of my life as many of you received in the many churches we have in our county.
Pontotoc also offers a variety of denominations for all residents to gain that Firm Foundation.
You can’t build a building without a good foundation and the same goes for our lives. Without A Firm Foundation our lives would be difficult to navigate.
We all will have challenges in our lives, but how we handle those challenges is what defines us. A Firm Foundation in our faith and our personal relationship with Jesus is what gives us the strength and hope that we can weather any storm.
With the planning of this magazine beginning in the summer last year, we were able to gather a lot of information to reach our local churches so each church would have an opportunity to let everyone know about their church.
We had a tremendous response from our local churches to become a part of this magazine.
In this inaugural edition we chose churches to feature trying to represent different denominations, some of the older churches, from a large church to a small church.
Our prayer is that someone will see this magazine and see all the churches that will welcome them into their house and that someone will find their church home and church family and receive that life changing Firm Foundation in their personal life.
"When you read the stories that Regina Butler and Galen Holley wrote for Firm Foundation you too will believe that God inspired them and blessed them in their efforts," said David Helms, Progress editor.
"The preachers offered such heartfelt narratives about their church and ministry. God is indeed faithful to those who seek Him."