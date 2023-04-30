My house is filling up with cardinals. Outside and inside and I love it. Any time my friends and family find anything with a cardinal on it; somehow it wings its way to my house. When I decided to name my column Chirps from Cardinallady I didn’t realize how much people would love it. In fact, classmate Jeff Stafford very seldom calls me by my real name any more. He just says “Hey Cardinal Lady.” Others in town will say there’s the red bird lady. I find that sweet.
And since then I have been treated to all kinds of cardinals. For instance, I have a little zippered purse that has a cardinal hand stitched on it that came from my dear friend Ms. Libba Cook. She also gave me a pretty glittered cardinal on a necklace.
My mama has given me little cardinals to fly on to my Christmas Tree and they sort of hang around all year from my chandelier in the living room. She has also given me several other cardinal things.
My sister gave me a cardinal hand warmer muff for my cold hands and I have a dear friend at church who sends me cardinal cards, gave me a cardinal sugar and cream bowl and pitcher, as well as a casserole dish with cardinals on the carrier.
I have an apron and a hand drying towel with these birds on it in the kitchen. My mantle has little cardinal figurines on it and three cardinals hold up a glass plate that has a lamp sitting on it in the living room.
Cardinals are special birds and they are easily attracted to your back yard. They love sunflower seed and will flock to any place thy find them lying. I put sunflower seed in my chicken scratch and when the chickens move on to the worms and bugs in the woods I see the little red cardinals on the ground eating their sunflower seed scraps.
These little red birds are already building nests in the crepe myrtle trees covered in the honeysuckle vine. Their nests are simple broad nests built out of pine straw at my house. It is amazing to see the intricate weaving that goes into making their nests which will be the safe haven for their little ones.
So what are you doing to attract the birds to your house? They love building in cover such as overgrown honeysuckle trees like I have and they will also build nests in cedar trees. I remember taking a picture a long time ago of a cardinal nest in our cedar tree that grew behind my Bear’s dog house under the magnolia tree. It was neat.
Cardinals are special birds, make sure you make room in your life for their cheery color and chirp by putting out sunflower seed somewhere for them to enjoy.
