My house is filling up with cardinals. Outside and inside and I love it. Any time my friends and family find anything with a cardinal on it; somehow it wings its way to my house. When I decided to name my column Chirps from Cardinallady I didn’t realize how much people would love it. In fact, classmate Jeff Stafford very seldom calls me by my real name any more. He just says “Hey Cardinal Lady.” Others in town will say there’s the red bird lady. I find that sweet.

Newsletters

regina.butler@djournal.com

Recommended for you