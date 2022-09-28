I recently visited with a young Pontotoc man who is an outstanding large jet airplane pilot.
He shared a recent scary small plane episode with me. I’m only recounting it because it turned out to have a funny ending.
He prefaced the story by saying, “I love flying and it’s always serious business, but this is funny because everything turned out to be fine.”
“I took some young folks up in a small plane and they were having a great first time experience flying, but then suddenly I became alarmed by a knocking noise that I heard."
“I was careful not to alarm the passengers but I definitely heard a knocking noise. I immediately adjusted the plane’s speed and altitude and turned back to the airport. The noise definitely sounded like some engine problems,, but the plane was still flying fine. For sure I was hearing an unidentifiable noise and I was anxious to get us back on the ground and check everything out.”
“Then suddenly I realized that a seatbelt strap was hanging out of the plane’s door and the buckle was rapping against the side of the plane. It’s really funny now but it wasn’t so funny at the time. Prayers were answered.”
I had a little Chevy Luv pickup truck that broke a piston once. That was scary enough, even with all four tires on the ground.
I’m too scared to even fly a paper airplane, but I was brave enough to come up with some funny aviation stuff.
A guy on the airplane shouted “Hijack!” Thankfully someone in the back answered “Hi John!”
I’ve never been inside an airport but I understand there’s lots of reassuring and helpful signs, such as:
"Arrivals and departures are more suggestions than rules."
"Our flights put the hospital in hospitality."
“All airlines have now banned Ninjas and McGuyver can’t bring tweezers on flights."
"Don’t forget your passenger duct tape."
"Life rafts, lip stick, manual air pumps and Wilson soccer balls may be purchased at the airport gift shop."
I saw a picture of Tom Hanks in the airport terminal which read: “If you have to assume the crash position hand on to your shoes!"
“Remember: It is against the law to holler 'someone is on the wing'!”
Not all airline passengers are happy. A woman lamented, "I’m never flying this airline again. I asked to change seats because of a crying baby and the stewardess said you can’t do that if it’s your baby.”
A nervous passenger asked: “How often do planes crash?” The stewardess replied, “Just once.”
One airline is trying honesty in its marketing approach: "Our departure time is whenever and arrival is your guess is good as mine.”
You never want to hear an airplane pilot say, “I hate it when I’m flying a plane and hit a deer!”
An airplane mechanic said, “That propeller is just a big fan in front of the plane to keep the pilot cool. It’s true! If it stops he’ll be sweating in seconds.”
A reporter once asked a pilot, “Why did you become an airline pilot?” “To overcome my fear of dying alone,” he panned.
You never want to hear a stewardess say, “That wasn’t turbulence! It was a dog! Brace yourself!”
A word of wisdom to the wise. If just before takeoff you see someone fixing the engine with duct tape, immediately go into labor!”
A plane was two hours late but a stewardess told the disgruntled passengers, “We’re two hours late, but we haven’t lost anyone’s luggage. Besides only one engine was working. Leave a tip!”
You have to question the wisdom when an airport employee says "I’m sorry sir, your luggage is too heavy. You’ll have to remove some items and put them on the carry-on.”
When a passenger said he wished to file a complaint, an airport employee said, “The file a complaint department is right next to the lost luggage counter. It saves time that way."
“Thanks for flying Destiny Airlines. Today’s flight movie is “Castaway.”
I read this quip from a pilot who obviously didn’t like his plane’s new logo. "Someone put a New York Jets logo on my plane and now it won’t touchdown.”
And hey, you can’t blame a passenger for trying. “I’m sorry sir but there are no seats attached to the plane’s black box and data flight recorder.”
Fly safe! (Or drive)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.