Looking back over these past six and a half decades, my reflections bring to mind that the world has changed a little.
I was too young at the time to really appreciate or share in the jubilation that occurred when my Daddy purchased a one row cotton picker.
But I do remember some shouts of joy and folks stopping out along our gravel road to watch that cotton picker in action.
It certainly didn’t match God’s deliverance of His people from Egypt, but lots of cotton picking folks had been delivered from a plot of land Daddy called the “Georgia block.”
The “Georgia block” annuallyyielded lots more cockleburs than cotton.
Folks would tear up and pet that cotton picker like it was ole Lassie, come home at last.
I had heard the rumor for several years, but it wasn’t until I was about twelve years old that I laid my eyes on an electric pea sheller.
I felt like I had just crossed over the Red Sea.
I kept that pea sheller shined up like a new penny. And just to be on the safe side we stored the pea sheller in the storm house.
On occasion when the storm house filled up, we just put the pea sheller in the middle of the floor and used it for a candle holder. No one complained of cramp quarters.
My first remembrance of a refrigerator was a Fridgedaire, about five feet tall with a 23-inch thin handle.
Way into my late teens, I believed that if you opened the fridge and just stared inside long enough, the food you were longing for would magically appear.
And it wasn’t “frost free.” No sir, every couple of months every good American family would get a case knife from the drawer and defrost the freezer section.
The freezer section of the fridge contained the metal ice trays.
There were two unpardonable sins regarding the ice trays. Always fill them up if you empty them. And don’t get blood on the ice after that metal handle pinched the snot out of your hand.
Back then the CIA used metal ice trays to interrogate prisoners.
I promised Janet that if she would marry me, I would one daybuy her a refrigerator with water and ice in the door.
It took 15 years, but I finally made good on my promise. Every year for Valentine’s Day I buy her a sweet card and a new water filter.
The only electric can openers were in the movies.
We had the same manual can opener at home for at least 20 years.
When it finally quit working, Daddy said, “You can’t get nothing that lasts no more.”
Opening canned goods wasn’t the only labor of love “back then.”
On summer holidays, folks used to make homemade ice cream.
There was no electric motor to turn and freeze the ice cream.
There was no Baskin Robbins or Dippin’ Dots, just Pop.
“Pop,” my granddaddy Helms, used to hand turn that ice creamfreezer for what seemed like hours.
Us kids used to beg him to let us turn it. Two minutes later it was “call us when it’s ready Pop.”
And there were no electric car windows “back then.” You had to roll your car windowsup and down by hand.
I remember the first car we owned with power windows. Thecar engine was a V8 and so was the motor that ran the car windows.
We used to play with the windows all the time.
Pop was all for rigging the ice cream freezer up to the car windows.
I definitely remember the day that daddy drove up with the most epic of modern conveniences.
He unloaded a self-propelled Yazoo lawn mower.
I teared up. I wrote “life is good” on a t-shirt. I just didn’t know other folks would buy them.
The pea sheller now had a friend to talk to in the storm house.