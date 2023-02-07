In April 1999 at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, 37 people were shot, including 13 who were killed and 24 injured.
That shooting wasn’t the first inside a U.S. School, but Colmbine has proven to be a watershed moment for school shootings.
Tragically in the past 23 years since Columbine, a total of 118 active shooter incidents have been reported at kindergarten through twelfth grade schools in America.
According to the K-12 School Shooting Database, a publication of the Naval Postgraduate School’s Center for Homeland Defense and Security (CHDS), 392 people have been killed and 1,119 injured in K-12 school shootings since 1999.
Those statistics include 140 fatalities and 500 wounded over the past four years.
Because of this sobering reality school safety is the top priority for Pontotoc City School School Resource Chief Kevin Rodgers and fellow school resource officers Shad Long and Dan Treadaway.
Rodgers said that Civilian Response Active Shooter Event (CRASE) training is mandatory for all school district staff members every year. On January 5, 2023, CRASE training was held at Pontotoc Elementary School.
Shootings in schools are a matter of life and death. The active shooter training is serious and detailed. Nothing is sugar coated.
Guns are fired. The rounds fired are blanks but the blasts sound like cannon fire.
“The emphasis of the training is on savings lives in the event of an active shooter,” Rodgers stresses. “The training includes multiple weapons, vehicles and edged weapons (knives). We look at past shooting events and see how those that survived responded to the event."
Rodgers, who is in his 16th year as chief security officer, said the focus is on making split second decisions.
“It’s about making better decisions in a high stressed event such as an active shooter attack,” Rodgers said. “We discuss and practice ‘what if’ scenarios and teachers can script and practice a response in case this or that happens for real, right there in their school building."
“It’s about reacting more quickly and processing information quickly. We can’t give them a golden ticket or absolute correct answer to every situation, but hopefully this training will help them make the best decision they can based on the circumstances they are suddenly facing."
Rodgers said that active shooters at schools get the most publicity, but just as many attacks happen at retail businesses or places of employment and shopping centers.
“Disasters like active shooter attacks include three phases, which are denial, deliberation and decisive action. In denial you can’t believe that a shooting is actually happening right here, right now. In deliberation, hopefully you quickly realize it is real and respond with decisive action. And it’s all happening really, really fast.”
Rodgers said the average police response time in the nation to an active shooter emergency is three minutes.
The action taken by school personnel in the first three minutes after shots are fired are the most critical to surviving the attack.
"Three minutes pass fast but a lot of stuff can happen in three minutes,” Rodgers tells teachers. "What they do in that first three minutes matters most to their safety and the ones they are responsible for. The training aims to mitigate those circumstances to help it have a better outcome."
“It certainly can seem life a lifetime when you sit there and think about how many rounds can be fired in three minutes. We refer to that as target availability. We try and make the teachers understand they need to make everyone a hard target until police can arrive."
Resource officers teach what they call “A.D.D. training," which stands for avoid, deny and defend.
“If you hear something start and you can avoid it by getting out some way quickly, do it immediately."
“If that’s not possible teachers are taught to deny access to wherever they’re at by barricading the doors, making sure doors are locked. At the same time you need to be looking for secondary exits, such as a window or a roof.”
Rodgers said the goal is to make teachers react immediately.
“If you hear a loud bang, and you say that’s not a gun shot and don’t react, then you’re behind already. If you react immediately and it turns out not to be a gun shot, you’re okay.
“Until you’ve heard gunshots you can’t comprehend what it sounds like. Most people have never heard a shot fired inside inside a confined space such as a building. You can’t imagine how loud it is.”
“Gun fire is a sound that definitely interrupts your decision process and puts your stress level up immediately,” Rodgers said.
“We try and put them under a little stress when we do shooting scenarios to let them see how they react. We don’t have the perfect answer for every situation that might happen, but we do shoot some blank rounds outside and inside the buildings during training. They make different sounds."
“We want them to error on the side of caution. We want them to get past denial and deliberation and make decisive decisions. If it turns out to be something harmless, everyone’s safe."
“We talk to the teachers and gear the training toward an educational setting because you’re going to make decisions based on the 20 plus kids you have in your care. Your options may be more limited than if you were out shopping somewhere or at a restaurant.”
Students also go through lockdown training within 60 days of the start of each semester.
Rodgers said all classrooms are supposed to be locked during instructional time.
"During the drill the teachers turn out the lights and get the students out of sight as best as possible. It’s what we call getting them into a hard corner, which is not immediately in sight of someone coming into a room. Silence the cell phones. Every year we make sure the windows are operational and not blocked from easy access."
"If you lead the classroom out a window we have pre-determined places to go and notify others of your whereabouts. We have designated reunification sights where parents can come and get the students later."
"We have plans in place with the police and fire departments for active shooter situations. The police have keys to every school so they have access to the buildings during lockdowns."
Pontotoc City Schools have about 300 teachers and approximately 2,300 students total at all five campuses.
“The ADD— avoid, deny and defend— are the most important aspects of our training. That training is useful in the buildings or out in the parking lots. Remember those three things above everything else. And you have the right to defend yourself and the students as a last resort."
"We’ve got to stop thinking that it will never happen around here and plan for what to do if it does happen. Make the best decisions you can.”
Shad Long and Dan Treadaway are the other two school resource officers.
“Our school administrators strive to make student safety priority one. At every school board meeting the board talks about school safety and what can be done to make things better."
We also stress the mind set of “if you see something say something.”
“The administration, teachers and coaches build relationships with the students and that’s important so that kids feel comfortable in coming to them and telling them about any signs of trouble. Parents need to be a part of that communication also. If they see something going on at home they need to let the teachers know. Students and parents can submit information anonymously to me."
