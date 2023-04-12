When the tornado hit Pontotoc last week, the Agri-Center immediately became the center of the hub of operations for everything from information to donation collections and distribution.
Folks from across the state are hurrying to donate items for those who were affected in the storm, from rakes and shovels and all kinds of clean up kits to snacks and food.
If you were in the storm at all you are encouraged to go the Ag-Center and get what you need.
“Please don’t go to any store and buy anything,” urged EMA director Allen Bain. “We have everything you need for recovery here. It will take a while for you all to get back on your feet, so please come and get what you need for the duration of the time we are here. Don’t buy bottle water, we have plenty, if you need more, come back and get it.”
Now that other forms of recovery are in full swing, groups from all over are asking to come assist families. Make sure you go trough the Emergency Management to get your group. They will make sure these people are legitimate and ready to come help you and not harm you.
“If someone needs assistance with debris clean-up around their house, please call 662-489-3946. They will take your name and address. We have several volunteer groups looking to assist with whatever they can,” said Bain.
However, Bain said this is NOT for debris removal. “This is volunteer work and for clean up around yards. This is not for debris removal. Those details are still being worked out and awaiting FEMA approval,” he noted.
Mississippi Emergency Management officials will be on the ground this week to validate all that has been turned in so it can be turned over to the federal government for FEMA approval.
The National Weather Service has released the damage survey preliminary report and rated our tornado as an EF2 with estimated peak winds at 120 miles per hour. The length of this tornado was 23.06 miles and the maximum width was 475 yard. The tornado fluctuated in strength as it tore across the county from EF0 through EF2.
According to this report, in Pontotoc County, the tornado started in West Randolph at 12:52 a.m. and ended at Furrs at 1:21 a.m.
The tornado began around Anitoch Road with a few trees downed and tree limbs snapped. Along Highway 9 and Houpt Road tree damage became more significant and homes and outbuildings sustained damage.
A brick home on Hwy. 9 sustained heave damage to the front side, mostly cased by a large uprooted tree. Damage in this area was rated EF1. Weaker damaged continued south of the Springville community before another area of EF1 damage was noted along Hwy. 341 at Foster Lane. Here a brick home sustained significant roof loss, caused partially by uplift of an open air carport. A few other homes had roof damage as the tornado continued to the south side of Pontotoc.
A swath of more intense damage ran from Highway 15 across Highway 41 and East Tenth Street with numerous homes sustaining considerable damage with the tornado reaching EF2 intensity in this area. This finding was basked on the fact that a double wide mobile home was swept away, two brick homes had significant roof loss and a large anchored garage was destroyed. Bolted footings that remind in place were observed with the garage.
Damage to other homes in the area was rated EF1 and many trees were uprooted and good number of trees snapped off as well. Significant tree damage along with minor structural damage continued across Horseshoe Bend, Hall Road and New Hope Road maintaining EF1 intensity.
After briefly weakening near Highway 248 the tornado encountered the College Hill Lane neighborhood along Old Highway 6. Here, more significant damage was observed to structures and trees, mostly pines. A site built home lost part of its roof and a neighboring doublewide was swept away and scattered south and east.
Additionally, other homes sustained minor damage and a small barber shop building was rolled and destroyed.
After leaving the College Hill area the tornado continued down Faulkner Road to near the Lee County line with EF0 intensity with several more homes damaged and numerous trees uprooted. The more severe home damage in this area appeared to be a combination of tree failure of uplift of garages and carports so the rating was a high end EF0.
At Country Oaks Circle (at White Zion Presbyterian Church on Hwy. 6 East), a church sign and cemetery sign were blown down as several headstones sustained damage.
The damage path appeared to end in a grove of trees just south of old Hwy. 6 and no damage was observed on Co. Road 41 at the Pontotoc-Lee Line.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.