Pontotoc County Agri-Center director Kevin McGregor recently asked the board to approve for some more 30 amp trailer plugs to be installed on the grounds. “It will give us 8 plugs for the Ag Center,” he said. “I have two and three day events. We have people come from all over the state to this place and the are always telling me how great our facility is.” Because the purchase is under $5,000 the board told him all he had to do was to get a purchase order and proceed.

regina.butler@djournal.com

