Pontotoc County Agri-Center director Kevin McGregor recently asked the board to approve for some more 30 amp trailer plugs to be installed on the grounds. “It will give us 8 plugs for the Ag Center,” he said. “I have two and three day events. We have people come from all over the state to this place and the are always telling me how great our facility is.” Because the purchase is under $5,000 the board told him all he had to do was to get a purchase order and proceed.
E911 director Allen Bain told the board that they were working to get communications in the county up and going. “A bolt of lightening hit the tower there on Highway 15 south,” he said. “It fried PEPA’s radio and knocked our communications out as well. We have a guy coming tomorrow to look to see what parts we need and then repair it.
“Most of us were on MS WIN network so all we had to do was switch over.”
Later it turned out that all was wrong was a booster box had to be replaced, so the communications are up and going.
In other actions the board approved a private family cemetery for the Cossey Family, added a 2010 Nissan Altima to the sheriff office, approved a service agreement for the purchase and service of emergency phones for the county owned elevators.
The board also entered a rental agreement for a copy machine for the Pontotoc Co. youth core services building as well as approved the removal of the following itms from the Pontotoc co. solid waste inventory to place them in the public auction, which included an Alemite grease gun, a Stihl weed eater and another grease gun.
A $1,000 stipend for certified full and part time law officers was approved as established under House bill 1427 and 1542 for Covid work performed.
In addition $100,000 was approved to go into each of the district road maintenance funds from the county wide fund.
A final payment of $74,246.59 was authorized to AME Construction for building the parking lot at the Pontotoc County Exhibit Hall.
The board also released the budget allocation of $20,000 to the Town Square Post Office and Museum and approved for a letter of support to the Pontotoc Co. Historical society to receive grant funds to assist with handicap accessibility projects.
The board also approve the destruction of records for the first Circuit Intervention Court; and approved payment of $2,374.99 to Advance Auto Parts for the purchase of an engine for a truck in Dist. 5.
Another district 5 matter the supervisors dealt with was the consolidation of the two maintenance sites that the district has. Newly appointed supervisor David Parker proposed to sell the facilities that are on the Highway 41 site and put everyone at the Highway 15 site. The supervisors so ordered and the ad will run in the Pontotoc Progress with sealed bids to be received on the date that is set forth in the ad which will run beginning in next weeks (Feb. 15) paper.
The supervisors took bids on wash rook and clay rock from the only bidder, Rebel Rock. Wash gravel is $15 a yard and clay rock is $8 a yard.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&