Matt Powell, Agriculture Power and Machinery instructor at Pontotoc Ridge Career and Technology Center, announced that vo-tech students Presley Coker and Reid Bennett have received scholarships or apprenticeships to pursue careers based on their outstanding performances in the center's Ag. Science programs.
Presley Coker, the son of Jonathan and Amanda Coker, and Reid Bennett, the son of Larry and Patty Bennett, are both seniors at North Pontotoc High School.
Instructor Powell said that Coker has received a scholarship from Wade Incorporated into the John Deere Program and Bennett has received an apprenticeship through Caterpillar (CAT) Inc.
"Both these young men have had great accomplishments at the career center, but the greatest of all so far are these scholarships and apprenticeship opportunities," Powell said.
"The Scholarship that Presley has received from Wade Incorporated into the John Deere Program is a fully paid scholarship for tuition, books, housing, meal tickets, along with uniforms!"
"Next year Presley will attend Northwest Community College with the chance to receive his associates degree in Diesel Technology completely free of charge. Along with this scholarship, Wade Inc. will give Presley an interest free loan of $4,000.00 for tools alone and he will have a career with benefits at Wade Inc, in Pontotoc Ms, awaiting him upon graduation."
"Thanks to his hard work, Reid Bennett met a man named Tony Tice from Thompson Machinery CAT in Sherman, MS," Powell said. "Mr. Tice set this meeting up and Reid had to complete a series of tests and interviews with Caterpillar. Mr.Tice said Reid aced everything they threw at him and they've offered him a 16-week CAT apprenticeship program in Memphis, TN."
"This apprenticeship will provide uniforms, $6,800 worth of tools and instruction to become certified as a CAT technician. Once he graduates he will be employed by Thompson Machinery in Sherman."
Powell said that Presley Coker has proven to be an outstanding student at the Pontotoc Ridge Career and Technology Center since enrolling in the Ag. Science program as a freshman.
"Agricultural Science instructor Clint Young could tell early on that Presley was a worker with determination and a strong will to succeed," Powell praised.
Young said “Presley came in everyday willing to work and he put forth the effort that you don't see in a lot of freshmen his age. During his freshman year Presley joined the Future Farmers of America and was a distinguished 4 year FFA member."
"At the end of Presley's 10th grade year, he won the Ag Science program award. Presley is a one of a kind student highly deserving of this program award," Young concluded.
As a junior, Coker joined the Ag Power and Machinery Program under instructor Matt Powell.
"In October of his Junior year Presley struck his first arc with a stick welder," Powell said. "It wasn't long before Presley mastered the art of welding. Presley tried out for the Pontotoc Ridge FFA Welding team and competed for the first time in the North Central FFA Federation contest at Houston High School.
The Pontotoc Ridge Welding Team placed 1st and received the chance to move on to District competition.
Coker and the welding team competed at The North District contest in Tupelo Ms @ ICC and placed 2nd in the North half to proceed onto the State FFA Competition. The State FFA competition was held at the East Mississippi Community College campus in Mayhew Ms.
Coker competed against the top 6 teams in the State and came out on TOP!
"That year was the first time in Pontotoc Ridge FFA history that our welding team placed 1st in the State FFA Welding competition," Powell said. "Presley also received the High Point Individual Award, meaning that he was the top welder in the State in 2022!"
At the start of the 2022-2023 school year Coker was a Senior and 2nd year Ag Power and Machinery student and Powell was in a bind.
"The Pontotoc Ridge FFA Ag Mechanics team also placed 1st in the state FFA competition and one of the team members could not go to the National Ag Mechanics competition held in Indianapolis Indiana.
Powell was able to sub one student from his class and Coker was thrown into a whole new competition to compete at the National level in Ag Mechanics for the first time.
"Presley handled it like a champ," Powell said "There were many nights spent after school practicing and studying for the National Ag Mechanics contest coming up that October. I’m proud to say that Presley and the Ag Mechanics team placed 32nd out of the 50 teams from each state competing for the National Ag Mechanics competition."
Coker was also on the Tractor Maintenance and Operation team during his Senior Year. He and Lake Trimble placed 1st at the Northeast Federation in Booneville Ms. Then they placed 1st at the North District competition at ICC in Tupelo. The duo competed for the State FFA Tractor Maintenance and Operation Competition at EMCC in Mayhew Ms.
"I'm proud to say they placed 2nd overall in the State FFA Tractor Maintenance and Operation Contest against some very tough competition," Powell said.
Coker also is currently in line to receive Powell’s Program Award for the Ag Power and Machinery Program at the Pontotoc Ridge Career and Technology Center.
Along with his dedication to his classes at PRCTC and FFA, Coker also clocked over 500 hours in Work-Based Learning with program instructor Amanda Wood. Coker is employed by Hamblin’s Mobile Homes Steps.
Owner Brad Hamblin said “You don’t find young workers like Presley much any more. He will outwork grown men and never complains.”
Powell also praised Reid Bennett's great accomplishments made possible through the Pontotoc Ridge Career and Technology Center.
"Reid was a two year Ag power and Machinery completer during his 10th and 11th grade school years from August of 2020 to May of 2022," Powell said. "Reid was always into some type of mechanics and wanted to pursue a career in the Diesel field."
During his first year Bennett was on Powell's Ag Mechanics Team.
"This team of students placed 1st in the District FFA competition held at ICC in Belden. Reid and his team of technicians went on to compete at the State FFA contest held on the Mississippi State University campus in Starkville, Ms, and placed 1st in the State competition."
"By placing first in the State they received the opportunity to compete and represent Mississippi at the National FFA competition in Indianapolis, Indiana, in October of 2022. I'm proud to say that the Pontotoc Ridge Ag Mechanics team placed 33rd out of 50 teams representing each State in America."
"Pontotoc Ridge Career and Technology Director Patricia Ellison, Clint Young, myself, Mrs. Wood and every other teacher here at the Pontotoc Ridge Career and Technology Center couldn't be more proud of the motivation, determination, and success Presley Coker and Reid Bennett have had in our school."
