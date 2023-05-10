10 votech tech awardsFX_5579.jpg

Matt Powell (right) , Agriculture Power and Machinery instructor at Pontotoc Ridge Career and Technology Center, announced that vo-tech students Presley Coker (center) and Reid Bennett (left) have received scholarships or apprenticeships to pursue careers based on their outstanding performances in the center's Ag. Science programs. Instructor Powell said that Coker has received a scholarship from Wade Incorporated into the John Deere Program and Bennett has received an apprenticeship through Caterpillar (CAT) Inc. Presley Coker, the son of Jonathan and Amanda Coker, and Reid Bennett, the son of Larry and Patty Bennett, are both seniors at North Pontotoc High School.

 By DAVID HELMS Pontotoc Progress

