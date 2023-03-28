The American Legion Birthday meeting is set for this Thursday, March 30, 6 p.m. at the American Legion Building on Legion Lane.
The 103 birthday will feature guest speaker Col. Thomas Howell. Colonel Howell is an Engineer Officer in the Mississippi Army National Guard (MSARNG) with over 33 cumulative years of military service. He served as both an enlisted soldier and a commissioned officer at every command echelon during multiple assignments within the MSARNG’s 223rd Engineer Battalion and 168th Engineer Brigade.
Colonel Howell holds a Master Degree in Military Studies from American Military University, Master of Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College, and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Mississippi State University. He has served on two tours in Iraq and one tour in Afghanistan. He also has participated in numerous overseas training missions to include Italy, Germany, and Jamaica. Howell’s awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal (2), the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal (4), Army Achievement Medal (2), Iraq Campaign Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Combat Action Badge, and Air Assault Badge.
Colonel Howell currently serves as the full-time operations supervisor at Camp McCain Training Center in Grenada, MS and is also attached to the 184th Expeditionary Sustainment Command. He is a native and resident of Houston, MS.
The American legion birthday is the day in 1919 when the first American Legion caucus, held by members of the American Expeditionary Force, convened in Paris.
Please come join us and bring a potluck dish to share. The American Legion Auxiliary meets at the same time as the American Legion, so please feel free to bring your spouse and join us for what will be a fun time. For questions please call 489-3907.
