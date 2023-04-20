If you are a Veteran, serving member of the US Armed Forces, National Guard or Reserve member please come join us for our American Legion meeting to be held on Thursday, April 27, 6:00 p.m. at the American Legion Building on Legion Lane behind Wendy’s.
Our speaker, Beth Waldo, will be sharing information about the Chamber of Commerce’s responsibilities as well as discussing upcoming events in Pontotoc for summer and fall. The mission of the Pontotoc County Chamber of Commerce is to improve the quality of life of all citizens in our County. In support of this, they are committed to community development through: The Promotion of Pontotoc County, The Creation of Quality Job Opportunities, Support of a Good Business Climate and Involvement of Citizens in Determining Short and Long Term Goals and Objectives.
Please come join us and bring a potluck dish to share. Looking forward to seeing you and enjoying the camaraderie and fellowship.
We will also be discussing our spring/summer fund raiser, in partnership with Seafood Junction, to be held on May 15th at the American Legion. Tickets are already on sale for $12. Meals (choice of fish, chicken or shrimp) will be picked up with a drive-through service at the American Legion Building between 4:30 and 7:00 on May 15th. Tickets may be purchase from any American Legion or Auxiliary member or at the new Veterans Building at 311 Center Ridge Drive.
The American Legion Auxiliary meets at the same time as the American Legion, so please feel free to bring your spouse and join us for what will be a fun time. For questions please call 489-3907.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.