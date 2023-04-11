I continue to be amazed at our older generation of Veterans and their willingness to serve as volunteers within our community. I remember in high school taking a class on civics which I vividly recall discussed our responsibilities as citizens in our communities. Some of those responsibilities were to support and defend the Constitution, stay informed of the issues affecting our community, participating in the democratic process, respect and obey federal, state, and local laws, respect the rights, beliefs, and opinions of others, and participate in our local community. I think this class helped to prepare us with an attitude of selfless service and giving back to our community.

Newsletters

david.helms@djournal.com