I continue to be amazed at our older generation of Veterans and their willingness to serve as volunteers within our community. I remember in high school taking a class on civics which I vividly recall discussed our responsibilities as citizens in our communities. Some of those responsibilities were to support and defend the Constitution, stay informed of the issues affecting our community, participating in the democratic process, respect and obey federal, state, and local laws, respect the rights, beliefs, and opinions of others, and participate in our local community. I think this class helped to prepare us with an attitude of selfless service and giving back to our community.
Having said that, I wanted to feature one of those Veterans in my article this month who I have worked with since joining the Pontotoc American Legion in 2013. He is the perfect model of citizenship, giving back to his community and selfless service; that person is Mr. Gerald “Jerry” Bell. He epitomizes the model citizen and Veteran who always portrays selfless service. I cannot begin to describe the number of organizations that Jerry has volunteered his personal time toward, but I can attest to what he has done for the American Legion and as the Veteran Service Office Van driver for many, many years.
Jerry has served in a variety of officer positions in the Pontotoc American Legion; to include Commander. Most officers in the American Legion, that have served as Commander, usually step down having made it to the top of the leadership, but not Jerry. He assumed the role as the Adjutant after he was Commander and has served in consecutive terms for over 10 years. The Adjutant is one of the busiest jobs in the Legion. He maintains the books for the Legion, collects membership dues, maintains the Legion checking account, pays all the bills, sets up the building every month for our meetings, coordinates for the maintenance of the building and assist the other officers in the leadership of the Legion.
In addition, Jerry volunteered as the designated Veteran Service Office transportation coordinator and van driver to take Pontotoc County Veterans to their medical appointments at the Memphis VA Medical Center, as well as the Tupelo VA Clinic. Every single year he received the Volunteer Lapel Pin from the Memphis VA Volunteer Office for logging in over 100 volunteer hours. He has been driving the Veterans Van for over 10 years. That is thousands of volunteer hours of selfless service to assist Veterans of Pontotoc County.
I wanted to publicly thank Jerry for his service to our country and the service to our community – we appreciate his professionalism, citizenship, and continued willingness to serve. He has been an inspiration to me and many others. As we use to say in the military “job well done!”
I would encourage other Veterans to follow Jerry’s example. We have many opportunities for volunteer service in our community by being members of the American Legion or Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW); or numerous other churches/clubs/organizations in the county to include the Rotary Club, Civitan Club, 4-H Club, American Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity, Food Pantry and many others. Your commitment to serve will no doubt make a difference in our community.
NEW PONTOTOC COUNTY VETERAN SERVICE CENTER OPEN
On another note, we already moved into the new Pontotoc County Veteran Service Center located at 311 Center Ridge Drive, Pontotoc, MS 38863 (behind the Justice Court Building and across from the American Legion Building). We are very appreciative to our State Representative, the Chancery Clerk and Board of Supervisors for making this new building possible. We plan to have an open house in the foreseeable future; details will be published prior to that event.
If you have any questions in regard to this article or would like to discuss your eligibility for VA Benefits please call or visit Mack Huey, Pontotoc County Veteran Service Officer located at the Court House or call 489-3907.
