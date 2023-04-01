Now that the winds of change have blown into lives all across Pontotoc, the time for recovery and reclamation has begun.
The American Red Cross has set up a 25 bed shelter in the gym of the West Heights Baptist Church for those who need a shelter .
Melody Storgarrd, who is a coordinator of shelters for Mississippi and Alabama Red Cross said that volunteers have spent the day setting up cots and putting blankets on them in readiness for those who may need a place to sleep tonight.
The shelter opened up at 5 p.m. today [Saturday, April 1] and anyone in the path of the storm who needs to take advantage of it is welcome to come.
‘The Emergency manager said there were several individuals needing place to stay,” Storgarrd explained. “So we mobilized here to West Heights.”
She said that the Red Cross had a memorandum of agreement signed with the church ahead of time so that when a disaster such as we are facing came about they could move in and set up.
“We will provide several things. A safe place to stay, hygiene items so you can stay clean, three hot meals a day. We will also provide health services as well as emotional support and spiritual care for those who are traumatized from the aftermath of the storm.”
And though they only have 25 beds set up to date, “we have the capability to set up 100 beds of needed,” she noted.
She said that 90 percent of the Red Cross workforce are volunteers. She said that if folks want to contribute they can go to redcross.org to donate.
“And right now we are looking for monetary donations so we can tailor make our services to the folks who may come. Everybody is different and they have different needs,” she said.
So if you are needing a place to stay, West heights Baptist Church fellowship hall is the place to be.
Sign up at Agri-Center
In addition to this, supplies for folks who need snacks, necessities of life and just different articles are welcome to go to the Pontotoc County Agri-Center.
It is imperative if you were in the path of the storm to go to the Agri-Center and sign up for help and to let the folks know that your house was damaged so that the facts and figures of the storm can be accurate.
The center will be open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. to serve folks all across the path of the storm. Please go by and get your home registered as being damaged and also pick up any necessary supplies for you and your family.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.