Lorie Gowreluk with the American Red Cross is readying cots for those who need a safe place to stay after the tornado. Please come to West Heights Baptist Church fellowship hall for your cot and hot meals.

Now that the winds of change have blown into lives all across Pontotoc, the time for recovery and reclamation has begun.

