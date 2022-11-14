Pontotoc welcomes you into their stores for the Annual Holiday Open House on Sunday November 20th.
Pontotoc’s Open House is held the Sunday before Thanksgiving with some stores holding their Open House specials and extended hours on Saturday, November 19 and Sunday November 20. Store hours vary, you can find each stores specials and hours in the Open House Guide in this week’s paper.
Opening on Saturday and Sunday is an attempt to allow people to take advantage of the specials each shop will offer and spread the crowds out some by giving them two days to shop.
Please go out and shop our local businesses.
All our shops and businesses have been working to stock their shelves with a variety of gift ideas for anyone on your list.
You can find toys, tools, jewelry, household items, home décor, clothing for the entire family, shoes, special antique items, cosmetics, bath products, candles, scents, and so much more all from one of our locally owned businesses.
Not only will you find everything you are looking for your loved ones, you will receive personalized service from folks who know you.
We are blessed to have a thriving downtown with a variety of items to choose from.
The Pontotoc Progress will also be holding our Annual Open House offering you a one-year subscription for $29. That is $10 off the regular price.
With prices increasing everywhere any savings is a help.
I would like to thank all our readers for continuing to read our paper each week and would like to welcome new people. We strive to give you local information and stories about your friends and families each week.
Our sports section covers all the sports that is happening in all three schools each week.
The goal is to make this weeks’ paper better than the week before.
The staff at the Pontotoc Progress achieves that goal each week.
Go out and enjoy an afternoon visiting all that Pontotoc has to offer.
