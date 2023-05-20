Having three dogs that come and go in the house as they please and are shut up inside on occasion makes me blame them for everything. My shoes are scattered from the bathroom where I tucked them under the bench to my bedroom right beside my bed. Dogs fault. Really? If the dog had the shoes one would be in the hall and the other in their favorite place to lay down or under the chair in the kitchen, or in the out room.
Yarn that starts in my bedroom and winds up in the kitchen and back down the hall IS the dogs fault. They just love decorating the house.
And they love taking the most sensitive things and playing with them. Nothing is sacred to a dog. Not your supper, not your phone cords, not your panty hose just nothing.
On a recent morning I started out the door and realized that I was missing my phone cord. I looked and looked for it. The little canines were outside playing so they didn’t know what was going on inside the house. I went to the door and they came quizzically looking at me when I demanded to know where they put my phone cord again. Not being able to speak dog and they not being able to communicate as well as Lassie, I turned back to the house but finally gave up. I picked up my Bible to carry it to the truck and low and behold this little white cord was sticking out of it!
I had to apologize to the dogs. That’s pretty humbling.
These three along with the horse that is disguised as a dog and stays outside are the life of the hill. They all just love to dig. In fact, right after Jonathan planted his strawberries, they thought that loose dirt needed some more plowing around it. I had to rescue them from a whooping by planting the strawberry back right quick and putting bricks around it and scolding them. It kept them away from those plants. But it didn’t deter them from going to the western side of his fenced in garden and digging a nice ditch. I laughed. While one of the little ones was digging the biggest one was behind her trying to catch the dirt in her mouth. It was hilarious. Who needs tv when you have the outdoors and four dogs? I reflected on the joy they are to my heart. A year ago I didn’t have any dogs, and now the blessing is multiplied by four.
As I watched them dig their ditch a bit deeper, the smallest dogs could lay down in it and be covered over. It reminded me of a story my sisters tell of their childhood. My brother Carey is three years older than Amee and seven years older than Kirsten. So he and Amee would pal around together a good bit while Kirsten was the little sister that just had to tag along into everything. One day the older pair wanted to go to the pasture without said little sister.
Carey hit upon a plan to keep Kirsten in place, so to speak. They got a cardboard box that was big enough for Kissie to curl up in and asked if she wanted to play funeral. She would have said yes to jumping off the Empire State Building with him because she wanted to be in on all their play.
So all three of them got shovels and dug a hole big enough for the box to fit in and asked Kirsten if she would be the first victim. She readily agreed and climbed into the box and they covered the flaps over her. They told her she had to lie still and be very quiet while they did the burial.
They were going to pitch just a little bit of dirt on the box, throw their shovels down and run off to the pasture while she was busy being “dead.” But after a couple or three shovels of dirt hit the box sister Amee said that Kirsten sat straight up and allowed as to how they were just trying to get rid of her. How did she know? We have often laughed at the story. When I came back to the present I noticed little Penolepe in the trench looking out at the world. I posted her picture out to my sisters and asked “Are we playing funeral?” And life’s sweet memories linger in the May sunshine.
