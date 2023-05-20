20 are we playing funeral?.jpg

Are we playing funeral?

Having three dogs that come and go in the house as they please and are shut up inside on occasion makes me blame them for everything. My shoes are scattered from the bathroom where I tucked them under the bench to my bedroom right beside my bed. Dogs fault. Really? If the dog had the shoes one would be in the hall and the other in their favorite place to lay down or under the chair in the kitchen, or in the out room.

Newsletters

regina.butler@djournal.com

Recommended for you