At the August 15 meeting Pontotoc's Board of Aldermen approved a payment of $17,716.89 with state grant funds to JBHM Architecture for plans for a new multi-million fire station on Reynolds Street in Pontotoc.
Pontotoc Aldermen are awaiting final approval by the state's architect to proceed with the $2.85-million project, which will be fully paid for by three grants obtained by city officials.
"We approved everything months ago and we're hoping to hear any minute now on this final approval which will allow us to take bids on the new four bay fire station," said Pontotoc Fire Chief Lance Martin. "We'd love to advertise for bids when the board meets September 5."
In another new business matter aldermen addressed a complaint about the noise caused by truckers using Jake brakes on Cherry Creek Road.
"The sound of those brakes is a nuisance to residents but there's no way it can effectively be enforced by city's noise ordinance," said Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples. "You can put signs up but there's no way to instantly ticket those truckers who are disturbing the peace."
In other business aldermen approved a motion to close out the city's agreement with the Community Incentives Division Grant Program for the recently completed annexed area sewer project.
Aldermen also approved a final $12,000 payment to Three Rivers Planning and Development District from CDBG grant funds for administration fees for the annexed area sewer project.
The board approved to purchase a Bad Boy Rogue 61 mower from Washington Holcomb Tractor Co. LLC for $10,327.00 for the city's sewer treatment department, being the best and lowest bid.
Pontotoc Aldermen approved to purchase a compressor and other equipment needed after a lightning strike at fire station 2. The $24,999.00 cost was paid by insurance reimbursement to Goldy's Fire Apparatus LLC, being the best and lowest bid.
The board approved a motion to increase employee Eston Murry's pay from $19 to $22.10 an hour effective immediately.
In one old business matter the board took no action, for lack of a motion, to take over electrical and maintenance operation of a proposed sewer pumping station at Willow Bend Subdivision, which had been requested by subdivision developers Bobby Chambers and Randy Cruse.
Consent agenda items approved included:
-for Tommy Caldwell to attend the MAGPPA annual conference Oct. 15-18 in Natchez, travel by city vehicle, reimburse meal per diem;
-for officer Tamika Betts to attend the MACE educational conference in Biloxi on August 16-18, travel by city vehicle with meal and hotel per diem;
-reimburse Mallory Sullivan for meals for her previous instruction class 7/31-8/04 in the amount of $145.05.
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat indices are expected to remain very
hot overnight this week. There may not be much relief from the
heat overnight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&