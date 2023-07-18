We went on our beach trip last week, which is a little later in the year than our normal early June beach trip.
This is our fourth year to go as a family to the beach and each year we add a few more days on our trip.
My daughter-in-law came up with a solution to children asking how much longer.
She took post-it-notes and wrote a 1, 1 ½ , 2, 2 ½, etc. to make up the number of hours we would be on the road, i.e., if we had a seven hour trip, she put the post-it-notes on the window of the vehicle next to one of the children.
They will be responsible to take down a post-it at every ½ hour starting at the highest number. It is a count down.
We used the GPS for the time as we would stop for bathroom breaks, and a meal. While stopped, the count down time stopped and started up again once in the vehicle.
They focus on the next ½ hour not the seven hours they were going.
The closer we got to the beach and with every post-it-note that came down, they became more excited.
I will admit, I was getting excited too.
Getting to watch the grandchildren and my children enjoy the activities at the beach, in the pool, the hot tub and even the fitness center was a joy to experience.
We played games in the evenings and even had some projects that the kids can enjoy.
It is hard to believe that our children will be back in school in just a few short weeks.
I love the beach. I just love sitting on the beach or on the balcony and enjoying the view listening to the waves crash on shore.
Now to plan the next beach trip. This one is going to be a girls trip.
Where to go ….
