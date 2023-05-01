I love country music, but I’m an Alan Jackson, Clint Black, Garth Brooks, George Strait, Dwight Yokam, Travis Tritt kind of guy.
I had heard of country singer Morgan Wallen but I wasn’t familiar with his music. I was surprised to learn that In five years, he’s racked up 10 No. 1s on Billboard’s Hot Country or Country Airplay charts.
Wallen’s previous LP, the quadruple-platinum Dangerous: The Double Album, spent 10 weeks atop the Billboard 200 in 2021 and was the No. 1 album of that year—among all albums, of any genre. Even more remarkable has been that 2021 album’s longevity. Since it debuted, Dangerous has set an all-time record for most weeks in the Top 10, a staggering 110 weeks and counting.
My ignorance of Morgan Wallen’s music success is surpassed only by his bad timing in how he cancelled his April 23 concert at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium in Oxford, which was supposed to be an encore performance to a successful Saturday night concert the night before.
After the opening acts finished singing, fans were told via an announcement on the jumbo screen that Wallen’s voice was a wreck and Sunday night’s show was cancelled. Fans were promised a ticket refund, but many Wallen fans were still out lots of other money for travel and dining expenses.
If his voice was shot, the show should have been cancelled much, much earlier in the day.
Wallen had a hit with “If I Know Me.” Maybe it should have been titled “Thought You Knew Better Than to Think I’d Know Better.”
Shortly after the cancellation notice fans could be heard singing Wallen’s hit “Wasted on You.”
Other Wallen hits include “Had It,” “Had Me By Halftime,” “Living the Dream,” and “Last Night.”
Maybe the next time Wallen hits the studio he’ll record Jimmy Webb’s song, “If You See Me Getting Smaller I’m Leaving,” or how about Fleetwood Mac’s “Never Going Back Again,” and not to mention Ray Charles’ classic “Hit the Road Jack.”
Mr. Wallen I’ve got several unpublished songs I’ll be glad to let you record. Country fans love a heartbreak, making up, go away, baby stay, getting even, dranking song, such as:
-“One Call That’s All”
-“Shovels and Rope, Very Little Hope”
-“Chip On My Shoulder, One in Your Phone (I Know Where You Stays Cowboy)”
-“I’m Gonna Tell Deddy, He Knows Willie Nelson”
-“If I Get Lonesome, I’ll Just Play Your Record”
-“Don’t Call Us, We’ll Call You”
-“Are You Sure George Jones Done It This Way”
-“Pay Day Can’t Some Soon Enough”
-“You’re Right, I’m Dumber Than I Look”
-“I Always Stay One Night Too Long”
-“Ain’t Got You (But I Got Copies of My Receipts)";
-“Ain’t Enough Beer in the Grove to Forgive You, But You Can Try”
-“You’re Just Like Bud Light, This is Goodbye, Not Goodnight”
-“I’m As Good Once As I Never Was (tribute to Toby Keith)
“Your Love’s Like an Oxford Square Parking Meter (never enough)"
-“We’ll Always Have Omaha"
