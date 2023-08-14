Several area residents were among those who earned Associate of Arts or Associate of Applied Science degrees or certificates at the conclusion of the 2023 summer semester at Itawamba Community College.
They include
Aberdeen – Eric A Bryan, A.A.; Madison N. Huppert, A.A.S.;
Amory – Marley L. Edwards, certificate; MaKenzie G. Moffett, certificate;
Axis, Ala. – Karson B. Green, A.A.;
Baldwyn – Stephanie M. Leach, A.A.;
Beaverton, Ala. – Sara B. Roberts, A.A.;
Belden – Rebekah Crain, certificate; Haley G. Dedeaux, A.A.;
Blue Springs – Kenshayla K. Bridgeforth, A.A.; Colton D. Plunk, A.A.;
Byhalia – John B. Purvis, A.A.;
Caledonia – Ty’Aja Burr, A.A.; Melanie E. Gardner, A.A.S.;
Calhoun City – Jaishun M. Gates, A.A.;
Columbus – Allison M. Rush, A.A.;
Corinth – Caelan D. Pollard, A.A.S.;
Crawford – Myeasha Rieves, certificate;
Ecru – Makenzie S. Hamilton, A.A.;
Eupora – Presley M. Cummings, A.A.;
Fulton – Noah W. Dill, A.A.; Iris B. Fikes, certificate; Margie A. Thomas, A.A.; Skylar J. Timms, certificate; Kyra E. Tomlin, A.A.S.;
Gulfport – Jennifer P. Washington, A.A.;
Guntown – Joshua L. Barnett, certificate; Chasity K. Wright, certificate;
Houston – Rosanna N. Earrey, certificate; Georgia C. McMullen, A.A.S.;
Louisville – Kaitlyn E. McCool, A.A.S.;
Mantachie – Jessica N. Loden, certificate; Colton R. Underwood, A.A.S.; Cayley B. West, A.A.;
Mooreville – MaKayla S. Douglas, A.A.S.; Emma G. McConnell, A.A.; Samantha J. Mills, certificate; Jacob A. Wells, A.A.;
Nettleton – Savannah E. Mills, certificate; Anna C. Smith, A.A.S.;
New Albany – Ana R. Hamblin, certificate; Ashley N. Jones, certificate;
Okolona – JaDarius T. Wilson, A.A.S.;
Oxford – Taylor C. Tarver, A.A.;
Pittsboro – Christina S. McGreger, A.A.S.;
Plantersville – Taneshia D. Walker, certificate;
Pontotoc – Jamieson Banks, A.A.S.; Zayne M. Fleener, A.A.S.; Abraham F. Garcia, A.A.; Deanna L. Henderson, A.A.S.; Yully A. Rocha, A.A.; Rayna E. Russell, certificate; Claudia A. Tutor, A.A.; Bryan J. Valentin-Colon, A.A.;
Potts Camp – Aaron W. Hughes, A.A.;
Randolph – Anna C. Waldo, A.A.;
Ripley – JaNiyah S. Edgeston, A.A.;
Saltillo – Savannah M. Gist, A.A.; Kristian P. Joshlin, A.A.S.; Rachel E. McBride, A.A.S.; Arrial C. Mitchell, A.A.S.;
Shannon – Kyra J. Belk, A.A.; Janai M. Crowley, A.A.; Kayla A. Young, certificate;
Smithville – GraceAnne L. Baker, certificate; Taylor A. Comer, A.A.S.; Abby K. Kimbrough, certificate;
Starkville – Hilary Heath, A.A.S.; Jayveon J. Petty, A.A.; Brian D. Ware, certificate;
Thaxton – Brittany M. Davis, A.A.;
Tupelo – Kimberly M. Bell, certificate; Lacura L. Dixon, A.A.S., certificate; Deasia A. Hampton, certificate; Laura B. Holliday, A.A.; Coshamaira Y. Jones, A.A.; Robert M. Jones, certificate; Kyler Kendrick, A.A.; Chauncy D. Ledbetter, certificate; Mary M. Lyle, A.A.S.; Sarah E. Maxey, A.A.S.; Tonijah C. McCaskill, A.A.; Kathryn A. Meredith, A.A.; Lydia G. Owens, A.A.S.; Camden D. Petrie, A.A.; Kevin Quevedo, A.A.; Raven L. Scott, A.A.; Kendrick D. Vaughn, A.A.; Jacquez J. Williams, A.A.; Jordyn R. Wilson, A.A.;
Weir – Abby K. Leathers, A.A.;
Woodland – Shelby A. Copeland, A.A.S., certificate; and Nija J. Wofford, certificate.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.