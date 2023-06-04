Several area students are new members of Phi Theta Kappa chapters at Itawamba Community College.
New members of the Beta Tau Sigma chapter at the Tupelo Campus include Megan Gillen of Amory; Madelyn Palmer of Baldwyn; Jakob Prather, Brayden Wammack, both of Belden; Olivia Miller, Sara Mooney, both of Booneville; Makaiya Venson of Bruce; Cara James of Caledonia; Abby Hannon, Nathan Lewis, both of Guntown; Faith Dawson of Mooreville; Tristan Wood of Nettleton; Brianna Childers, Olivia Inmon, Zachary Mims, all of New Albany; Alley Lira, Zoe Newsom, Emma Osborn, Hailey Rackley, Kaylin Simmons, all of Pontotoc; Griffin Autry, Connor Clark, James Copeland, Shaan Nagra, all of Saltillo; Anna Curtis of Shannon; Daesha Carr, Emma Jennings, both of Sherman; Cody Johnson of Smithville; Kagen Ezell, Evan Funderburk, both of Thaxton; David Cherry, Niekeya Coleman, Haley Colyer, Mary Cullen McVay, Citlali Farias, William Gibson, Steven Guo, Margaret Laney, Ian Pritchard, Jamera Richey, Diana Tudor, Alexander Vallarian, Ali Vallarian, Daniela Vazquez, Michael Von Hiltgen, Alaisha Walker, Kaci Wood, all of Tupelo.
Those who have joined the Upsilon Sigma chapter at the Fulton Campus are Brayden Johnson, Allison Underwood, both of Aberdeen; Jaidaja Esters, Robert Toombs, both of Ackerman; Jolie Bishop, Jayden Green, Clover McGowan, Isabella Oliver, Hanna Poole, Angel Quintero, Riley Ray, Mary West, all of Amory; Alexandria Williams of Baldwyn; Alexis Dickinson of Batesville; Daniel Beaman of Belden; Makenna Cooper, Madison Dillard, both of Blue Springs; Tyler Athas, Alexis Gaunt, both of Brandon; Rena Perkins of Bruce; Colin Lashlee of Byhalia; Jaishun Gates, Grant Stoddard, both of Calhoun City; Kenijha Flowers, Addison Pletzke, Grace Weisenberger, all of Clinton; Christian Butts, Jacob Goodman, Makayla Rieves, Elizabeth Whittington, Charity Yeates, all of Columbus; Aubrey Swanson, Philip Verdung, both of Corinth; Anna Gant of Courtland; Emma McCollister of Dennis; Brooke McBrayer, Kevin Perez, Allyson Speck, all of Ecru; Harleigh Anthony of Eupora; Maci Grice, Emma Wright, both of French Camp; William Blake, Mason Fisher, Andrea Griggs, Corina Jones, Beth Lloyd, Dylan Quinn, Natalia Rodriguez, Brayden Summerford, all of Fulton; Amiah Cavett, Kadie Comi, Audrey Ehler, Cheyenne Hughes, Kinzie Robbins, all of Golden; McKenzie Armstrong, Megan Davis, Haden Hogue, all of Guntown; Bryanna Clemons, Lillian McDonald, both of Hernando; Maddox Clouse, Hoyt Smith, Graciela Soto-Juarez, all of Houston; Carley Page of Huntsville, Ala.; Randi Massey of Mantachie; Joseph Cassler, Taylor Sykes, both of Marietta; Hayes Merritt of Millport, Ala.; James Armistead, Emma McConnell, Emma Montgomery, Emma Worsham, all of Mooreville; Robin Elgin of Myrtle; Keely McCollum of Nesbit; Rebekah Anderson, Zoie Christian, Elijah Dodson, Shelby Eaton, Adam Harmon, all of Nettleton; Savanna Carr, Griffin Davis, Olivia Hines, Garrett Young, all of Olive Branch; Bethany Land, Liana Logan, Dixon Webb, all of Oxford; Taylor Babbitt, Carlie Crowley, both of Plantersville; Anna Boyette, Clinton Cunningham, Audrey Hamill, Ashton Maffett, Kristin Ray, Rebecca Rodgers, Millie Speed, Anna Thomas, Riley Wardlaw Asteric Whitt, all of Pontotoc; Logan Purdon of Randolph; Isabella West of Red Bay, Ala.; Jordan Allen of Ridgeland; Madeline Bauer, Krystyna Burenok, Evan Gregory, Isabella Holiman, Marley Hurt, Daniel Meeks, William Quartaro, Kaylee Townsend, all of Saltillo; Shikylia Harris of Shannon; Makenzie Davis, Matthew Johnson, Alexa Mackey, Janet Reeves, all of Smithville; Avery Wolfe of Taylor; Maly Fitts, Tatum Sneed, both of Thaxton; Michele Jones of Tremont; Jillian Babb, Parker Bailey, John Blassingame, Matthew Butler, Shelby Erwin, Kelly Flores Herrera, Emily Garcia, Thomas Gilmore, Se’Nyah Haynes, Laura Holliday, Jenna-Claire Johnson, Kessiah Mitchell, Kade Robbins, Brina Rogers, Rodney Simpson, McKayla Smith, Colby Thompson, Jonathan Thornton, Alexis Walker, Ethan Waters, Landon Weaver, Lauren Wise, all of Tupelo; Jaymie Davis of Vardaman; Laken Busby, Abby Leathers, Kalee McDaniel, all of Weir; Audriana Taylor of West Point; and Aubrey Eaton of Woodland.
Phi Theta Kappa is the international honor society for the two-year college. Its hallmarks are leadership, scholarship, fellowship and service. Members are afforded opportunities for personal and professional growth and to provide service to the community and society at large. Advisers are Robin Lowe of Amory, Jay Humphries of Vina, Ala. and Bradley Howard of Saltillo, all at the Fulton Campus; and Jenny Bowers of Tupelo, Dr. Delena Hukle of Mantachie and Dr. Ira Lindsay Kinard-Jones of Houston, all at the Tupelo Campus.
