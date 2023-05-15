Itawamba Community College’s 2023 high school equivalency graduates participated in a commencement ceremony at 6 p.m., May 11, at the Davis Event Center on the Fulton Campus.
They include Destiny Holloway, Thomas Huppert, Hoyt Martin, all of Aberdeen; Cierra Bartlett, Alex Head, Lily Jones, Julia Lee, Aliana Page, Hunter Stacy, Ryan Walls, all of Amory; Hugh Davis, Shane Smith, both of Blue Springs; Breanna Sanders of Ecru; Christopher Ellis, Taylor Kent, Christian Martin, Traci South, Dominic Whittington, all of Fulton; Darbie Blansett of Golden; Cadence Floyd of Guntown; Megan Christian of Hamilton, Ala.; Tristen Keith, Haley Thomas, both of Houlka; Jonathan McGee, Haley Wilkerson, both of Houston; Americus Plunkett, Olivia Pollock, Christopher Stephens, Joseph Thomas, Keira Vandiver, all of Mantachie; Dakota Felks of Mooreville; Kaiden Culver, Lily Guin, Gary Hughes, Donna Johnson, Dylan Swick, all of Nettleton; Somer Faris, Jasmine Watson, both of New Albany; Tyler Corley, Isaac Holman, both of Okolona; Raven Hitchcock of Plantersville; Madison Boyd, Brooklyn Bunch, Erik Driggers, Hope Jones, Guadalupe Lopez, Kaleb Montgomery, Dakota Myhand, Breonna Singh, Anna Watts, all of Pontotoc; Kyle Barnett, Hannah Jinkins, Mathew Liverett, Gracee Tate, Jayden Ward, all of Saltillo; Jonie Hurley, Jeremy Presley, Annabelle Streets, all of Smithville; Jesse French of Thaxton; Alexa Andrasik of Tremont; Brittnay Bean, Monica Brown, Avery Burcham, Jeremiah Caldwell, Eddie Chandler, Arlena Davis, Noble Fair, Antwon Forrest, Conner Graham, Perrin Holliday, Maritisa Irizarry, Anthony Jenkins, Alejandra Jiminez, Ciasha Martin, Emmy Poston, Malachi Seawright, Kimberly Smith, April Stephens, Eniya Thomas, Lajerrious Venson, Teshira Watson, Jaquavious Judon, all of Tupelo; and George Jolley of Verona.
