Darren Deon Holbrook

Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor said that a 22-year-old Pontotoc man was arrested and charged Monday (Nov. 7) night with armed robbery in connection with allegedly robbing the Express Liquor and Wine store located at 237  Highway 15 north in Pontotoc. 

