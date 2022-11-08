Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor said that a 22-year-old Pontotoc man was arrested and charged Monday (Nov. 7) night with armed robbery in connection with allegedly robbing the Express Liquor and Wine store located at 237 Highway 15 north in Pontotoc.
Chief Tutor said that Darren Deon Holbrook, 22, of Davis Street, Pontotoc, was arrested around 9:15 p.m. Monday night, two hours after the armed robbery was reported to authorities.
Chief Tutor expressed thanks to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Pontotoc County Sheriff's office and Sherman Police Department for their assistance in the quick arrest of the suspect.
"Thanks to quick action by our officers and these other agencies jumping in to help we were able to set up a perimeter and arrest the suspect two hours later only three blocks away," Tutor said.
Chief Tutor said the store's surveillance camera system played a major role in quickly getting the public's assistance in identifying the suspect
"Every business needs good cameras like this store has," Tutor said. "Less than 90 minutes after getting the picture out we were able to get an identification. Cameras inside and outside make a huge difference in helping solve a crime."
Tutor said liquor store workers called in the armed robbery at 7:17 p.m.
"Officers were told the suspect was a black male, who brandished a handgun and demanded money. Employees gave the suspect money and he left the store on foot."
"Thanks to the video surveillance we got a positive identification on the suspect. Officers went to his address on Davis Street, about three blocks away, and searched for him."
"With the assistance of a Highway Patrol K9 unit the suspect was tracked and arrested north of his Davis Street residence."
"A search warrant was then obtained and executed for an out-building located at 314 Davis Street. We found a semi-automatic pistol allegedly used in the robbery along with the money taken during the robbery."
"We anticipate setting a bond for Holbrook sometime Tuesday (Nov. 8) afternoon or Wednesday."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.