Pontotoc Community Theater’s next performance, Artist Retreat by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama, will debut at The Main Friday, March 31-Sunday, April 2. Friday performance is at 7 p.m. with Saturday performances at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sunday performance at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10.
This humorous play features retired dancer Mother Dee who lives in an aging mansion and hosts an eclectic group of artists, including those who practice the art of gardening, poetry, clowning, and even bodybuilding (though he really wants to dance). But despite the overtime efforts of Hacksaw, the mansion’s electricity is spotty, the roof is caving in, and ”the duct tape is structural.” To pay for repairs, Mother Dee tries to access a family trust, but straight-laced banker, Penny, breaks the news that the funds can only be used to start a for-profit business. So, how will she save her retreat? Come to the theater and find out! Just don’t get run over by the chickens. But first, meet all the characters.
Mother Dee is a 63 year old dancer, kind and optimistic owner of a dilapidated house of artists; she likes to provide for people. Jennifer Wright will be her character.
eee is a 16 year old poet, but don’t compare her to e e cummings. She is a pessimist but loyal to those she respects, sarcastic to everyone else. She will be played by Lily Hale.
Triss is a painter in her 20s. She has a flair for the dramatic, but has recently lost her muse. She is played by Addie Anderson.
Brunk is a 25 year old weightlifter. He is a man of few words, he keeps his joy and his struggles to himself. Ash Patterson plays his part.
Sally is a farmer in her 60s, fascinated by nature, she is confident and always chilling out. Kay Smith will play this part.
Evelyn is a potter in her 60s who is always concerned about house finances and she is the self-appointed welcoming committee. She is being played by Ann Grant.
Reef is a 23 year old yoga teacher who is mindful and soft spoken until he’s not, he is staunchly anti-capitalist. Randy Sanders will portray him.
Bingo is an outgoing young clown magician who throws herself into any situation, even if it is new to her. She speaks with a kazoo. Addison Pardee will be this character.
Hacksaw is a handyman in his 30s, straightforward and direct. He shows he cares by complaining. He is played by Jonathan Butler.
Chicken one and Chicken two are unusually large, humans sized chickens. They are played by Mollie McClantoc and Gibson Rayburn.
Penny is a young banking professional in her late 20s. She is a focused, organized, no-nonsense trust accountant who prefers to help in person rather than over the phone. Emily Rayburn will portray her.
Malloy is Penny’s boss at the bank who is greedy and cares far more about money than people. He will be played by Matt Rayburn.
Realtor is a brash real estate agent, always focused on making an impression. His part is played by Levi Sayala.
Kathy is eeee’s cherry Midwestern mom. Emily Richardson plays her character.
Horace is eeee’s equally cheery Midwestern dad. This part is played by Justus Wright.
Adam is a silent fan of an intense band featuring angry clowns. J.T. Tutor will play this part.
Lights and Sound will be provided by Jennifer McCormick. Director of the play is Justus Wright.
