CAST members FIX_5961.jpg

Those in the cast of Artist’s Retreat include: First row from left: J.T. Tutor, Gibson Rayburn, Molly McClantoc, Addie Anderson; Second row from left: Emily Rayburn, Kay Smith, Jennifer Wright, Ann Grant and Lily Hale; Third row from left: Matt Rayburn, Levi Salaya, Jennifer McCormick, Emily Richardson, Addison Pardee, Ash Patterson, Jonathan Butler and Justus Wright. Not shown is Randy Sanders. The play is under the direction of Justus Wright. Cost for the performance is $10. Performance times are Friday, March 31, 7 p.m.; Saturday, April 1, 2 and 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 2, 2 p.m.

 By REGINA BUTLER Pontotoc Progress

Pontotoc Community Theater’s next performance, Artist Retreat by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama, will debut at The Main Friday, March 31-Sunday, April 2. Friday performance is at 7 p.m. with Saturday performances at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sunday performance at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10.

Newsletters

regina.butler@djournal.com

Recommended for you