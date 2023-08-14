Later this month, Pontotoc city and county high school football takes center stage as seasons open for all three teams.
Friday, Aug. 18, Pontotoc travels to Saltillo for a 6:30 match-up, and South travels to Vardaman for a 7 p.m. game. Friday, Aug. 25, North hosts Okolona at 7 p.m.
Unless otherwise noted, all games begin at 7 p.m., school officials said.
Support your home team for reasons both traditional and economic.
Going to the game does more than show your tradition of school spirit. Remember that football pays the costs for much of the athletic programs at most schools. In these times of sparse educational funding, when most if not all school districts will get less funding than they need from Jackson, it is increasingly important to support your home team with your admission fees.
The season not only begins a several months long love affair by area football enthusiasts, it's also part of the nine-month odyssey of high school sports.
A lot is on the line when teams suit up each week, including school and community pride. Communities tend to rally around their sports teams. They can be good morale boosters for any community.
Sometimes the local sports teams aren't as successful as their fans would like. When this happens, quite often fan interest disappears and family and friends are the only ones left supporting the "home team."
If you get upset when your team loses, think about those young men and women who have worked hard to prepare for competition. They probably feel much worse than you.
As this season begins, back your "home team" by attending the games - whether at home or on the road. Demonstrate good sportsmanship, and thereby help make sure the game story shows up on the sports page, and not page 1 as a law enforcement matter.
Support your team. For economic reasons as well as school pride, follow the advice from the Beach Boys' hit from years ago and "Be True to Your School."
