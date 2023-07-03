What is a showy, June to July perennial for a Mississippi landscape?
Years ago, around summer solstice in Mississippi, most youth were outside in the afternoon sun. Often at home, some gathered blooms to carry inside to the crystal frog (for stems) in the bowl on a table. To grow those annuals in the front flower bed each summer, they helped with a repeated process: prepare soil, sow purple verbena seeds, weed, and gather to bring inside. Later in life (and earlier this spring), some gardeners asked for an easy-growing perennial in a holiday shade of blue.
The African Lily or Lily of the Nile, botanically Agapanthus africanus, comes from Greek "agape" for love and "anthos" for flower. "Orientalis," along with a few hybrid species, thrive, but the "africanus," an heirloom, is the oldest here. This perennial makes a statement in a summer landscape.
Some growers list the lily as a bulb; however, this plant grows on a rhizome, a large stem-like growth beneath the soil. Most often blue, the Lily of the Nile, also blooms white. Both colors can combine in a June-to-July color scheme. Their stately blooms, orbs on stems, and taller than a birdbath, can create an outdoor mis en scene (Winter, 2008). Showy, depending on the species, the 20 to 100 white or blue blooming spheres welcome minimum care.
MSU Extension gives the process for growing these: At spring planting time, locate a space with six to eight hours of sun. Mix three or four inches of organic matter with equal parts sand to keep their rhizomes from rotting in wet soil. Later apply a balanced fertilizer or a 1-2-1 ratio in the spring and again, now, in summer. Mulch well to stabilize soil against summer glare and winter blast.
Busy? Enjoy the clumping growth of the African Lily. Just divide in the fall if more plants are needed. Otherwise, it's possible to wait six years--No need for the shovel for this lily until 2029! Another option is to plant some in pots. Their confined roots usually result in even larger blooms, worth extra work to help protect from January freezes.
This week, gather and stagger stems from an African Lily in a bowl inside. Choose to add red cannas, gladiolus or other perennials, from their stately outdoors. From a patio here with red, white, and blue potted annuals, children can add to the mix...a few leaves of the caladium or that red petunia on a stand. There's no forgetting a sprig of gardenia...purple verbena...
Gardeners here have been grounded in a past horticulture!
"A-bloom!" add the young ones, with Shel Silverstein's graphic, "It's the Fourth of July."
Betty Crane, PhD--Master Gardener volunteer
(For questions about becoming a Master Gardener volunteer, call James Shannon at 489-3910 about the fall 2023 classes.)
