I recently made my first visit this season to a plant nursery as I began to plan for my flower garden. Plant nurseries are places where I can spend hours, just browsing. Perennials are mainly my plants of choice rather than annuals. However, there is another “choice” – wildflowers.
A wildflower is a flower that grows in the wild, meaning it was not intentionally seeded or planted. Planning a wildflower garden in your yard is beneficial in many ways. In homestead.org the benefits of wildflowers are attracting pollinators, serving as an area for wildlife, providing an area of natural beauty, requires low maintenance, helps to remove pollutants in our air, provides food for beneficial insects, and are beneficial to the bee population.
The gardener should begin to prepare the soil which should be overturned and loose in order to scatter the wildflower seeds in the area. It is a must that the area has full sun for the seeds. The seeds need to be scattered either in the spring or fall. One disadvantage of scattering the seeds in the fall is that many seeds will be eaten by wildlife. However, some seeds require a cooler temperature when planted. The seeds should be scattered over the soil with a very thin or light covering of dirt. Weeds should be removed so that the wildflowers can grow. A light watering of the wildflower garden must be done every day until sprouting starts and is especially important on hot and windy days. Most wildflowers are drought tolerant, but the gardener should water the area when it is extremely dry. Once the wildflower plants have taken off, a foliar (leaf) feeding with Miracle Gro or another multi-purpose water-soluble fertilizer is helpful. The application of the foliar feeding will give all the plants a nice boost to produce some beautiful blooms.
Some different types of wildflowers are asters, blanket flowers, Queen Anne’s Lace wildflower, bachelor buttons, plains coreopsis, coneflowers, cardinal flowers, black eyed Susans, and wild cosmos. You will find mixtures of wildflower seeds that are generally cheaper in price. However, for the best result, one should purchase an individual packet for each wildflower that you want to include in the mixture.
A good way to bring interest to wildflowers is to plant some wildflowers in an inexpensive container and place it in a sunny spot on your patio or outside area. You can sit and enjoy the butterflies and bees that come to visit. Be sure to remember to vary the height of the different wildflowers and that wild roses look beautiful when included.
