Most gardeners are very familiar with the terms, “filler, thriller, and spiller.” No, this is not obscene garden “talk”. These are terms that are used when planning to pot flowering plants or hanging baskets. I generally find it cheaper to purchase separate plants to pot my own hanging baskets, and these terms help me to choose plants.
When adding different varieties of plants to one hanging basket, keep in mind that the three different types of plants should require the same amount of sun and water. The filler plant is a plant that acts as a bulk plant to cover gaps and blank spaces in the basket. The thriller plant is generally a taller plant and is often used in the center of design; it is the focal point. Lastly, the spiller plant spills or cascades over the sides of the pot. This plant is usually placed closest to the rim of the container so they will tumble out of the pot. It is perfectly acceptable to use only one type of plant in a hanging basket. The plant should be a healthy, full, and colorful plant.
There are many advantages to having hanging baskets. In the online article “An Easy-Care Guide for Luscious Hanging Basket Flowers - Garden Therapy” many of these advantages are given. First, hanging baskets offer “pops” of colors where they are needed. Hanging baskets can be moved to different locations. The gardener must remember that any chosen location should give the plants in the baskets the amount of sun and shade that is needed. Another advantage is that the gardener can choose the correct type of soil that should be added. Placing the plants in the ground does not offer this option. Hanging baskets have a reduced number of weeds that will grow among the plants. Also, hanging baskets can be placed away from flower eating animals as well as pests.
Most hanging baskets contain annual plants (one-year plants) that will only bloom once, so gardeners should replant yearly. If the gardener does choose perennials (returning plants) to use in the hanging baskets, there will often be a need to reshape and refreshen the plant when it returns.
Hanging baskets have different plants with different root formation as well as more drainage than plants placed in the ground or in a pot that does not hang. Thus, the gardener will need to water the hanging basket more often. Some hanging plants will need to be watered weekly or most likely daily if they are in direct sunlight. An effective way to determine if your basket needs water is to insert a finger into the basket. If the soil appears warm and dry, the basket needs water. If the soil is moist and cool, wait another day or so before watering. Once the gardener sees water drain from the bottom of the hanging basket, the soil is most likely saturated. If the gardener is going to be away from home and has no one to water hanging baskets, place them in a kiddie pool or tub with two inches of water. Do not place this pool or tub in direct sunlight but in filtered light where the water will not get too warm.
The book Garden Alchemy (Amazon) by Stephanie Rose is a great source for gardeners when mixing their own fertilizers that work well with hanging baskets. Most hanging baskets require fertilizing every two weeks. Over the counter liquid fertilizers work well when used every two weeks.
