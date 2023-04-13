12 ask gardener.jpg

Watering hanging baskets often is just one of the tips you need to follow when suspending your colored beauty.

Most gardeners are very familiar with the terms, “filler, thriller, and spiller.” No, this is not obscene garden “talk”. These are terms that are used when planning to pot flowering plants or hanging baskets. I generally find it cheaper to purchase separate plants to pot my own hanging baskets, and these terms help me to choose plants.

