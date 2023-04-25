Pontotoc Master Gardeners especially thank Billie Mize for her outstanding lead in our only fundraising project on April 29. Through her gardening know-how, variegated rows of plants have been prepared for "the picking." Some from her own greenhouse include plants with names that fascinate: Mexican petunias, castor beans, rice paper plants, country girl mums, rudbeckia maxima, devil's backbone, green arrow plants, columbines, bee balms, mugworts, cedar elms, and Washington hawthorns. That's just a start for her...Need some coreopsis and coleus? Billie will have those, too, and she knows plants as well as any gardener "in these parts."

Newsletters

regina.butler@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you