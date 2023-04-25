Pontotoc Master Gardeners especially thank Billie Mize for her outstanding lead in our only fundraising project on April 29. Through her gardening know-how, variegated rows of plants have been prepared for "the picking." Some from her own greenhouse include plants with names that fascinate: Mexican petunias, castor beans, rice paper plants, country girl mums, rudbeckia maxima, devil's backbone, green arrow plants, columbines, bee balms, mugworts, cedar elms, and Washington hawthorns. That's just a start for her...Need some coreopsis and coleus? Billie will have those, too, and she knows plants as well as any gardener "in these parts."
Plenty of plants are waiting to be loaded into Julia McDowell's truck for the Master Gardener plant sale. For two years, the Pontotoc MG president and a Mainstay for this fundraiser, she is again growing a panorama of plants. Other gardeners here looking for horticulture finds may leave with some of over 40 species that she has grown for this sale. From her farm that sounds like a growers' Eden--African daisy, bronze fennel, burro tail (succulent), butterfly weed, catmint, jewel weed, Mexican sunflower, oregano, yarrow, wax myrtles, and Boston ferns. Not to mention the zinnias, coreopsis, salvia, catmint, marigolds, nandina...As in the past two years, she again sets the standard for growing!
For a glimpse of even more available plants and artifacts, here are a few currently listed by others: lilies and hostas; Mexican petunias and spiderworts; purple shamrocks; along with woods ferns, and red buckeye. Those plants and other gardening paraphernalia will be created and brought in by such MGs as Phyllis, Barbara, Cathy, Pat, and Veronica. For assistance--not only with growing, but with helping gardeners plan--find MGs throughout the plant sale area.
Come! Participate! Buy a ticket...Pots with small gardens of flowers prepared by some of the Pontotoc group will be raffled. How about gardening tools (from Social Gift Shop in Memphis)? And, expect another area gardener to be on hand to market her own produce...
All of us continue efforts to support one goal--to further aid our community in projects around town. For example, from presentations and visits within Master Gardener programs, we learn of healing plants; then, we see ongoing aid/grants to the areas' growers connected to people in need of freshly-grown produce.
Let's continue learning and working together.
A quick online glance shows that a fast-growing wax myrtle can grow together into the nicest hedge. Buy some (grown by Julia) at the MG Plant Sale on April 29, located at the Farmers' Market stalls. Just take a right off Main Street and park nearby--
Caution! Slow down and watch for gardeners walking behind baskets and bundles of green.
