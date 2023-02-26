Question: How do USDA's gardening initiatives and MSU Extension services help gardeners?
Tom Vilsack called growing plants for the good of a community the People's Garden Initiative, a moniker based upon President Lincoln's description of USDA as the "People's Department." Since then, over 700 local and national organizations have worked to establish community and school gardens across the country. Solutions to hunger and to the environment are some results of this collaborative effort to benefit each community. A partnership of local individuals, groups, or organizations usually composes the organizing work force, often to benefit a local food bank or a shelter.
Additionally, the gardens should incorporate sustainable practices such as using mulch or compost made by participants (See Lisa Lucius's MG article in last week's paper for "how to" information on composting at home.) Growing native plants and water conservation are other sustainable practices, ideal for the People's Garden Initiative's goals of sustainability.
Through USDA's continuing guidance, each state's Extension Service aids gardeners. That kind of help, for example, can guide planning for best-suited plants for spring garden and flower beds. Experts continue to share tips and reminders like this one from the MSU Gardening Calendar--consider not only how many seed packets are needed for early beds, but remember to plan for extra packets for a second crop of flowers following summer's heat.
Further, Dr. Jeff Wilson sends a list of February chores, as well. For planting now, his team recommends vegetables, herbs, and ornamentals. Plan to start cold-weather vegetables like English peas, onion sets, and carrots in a cold frame. Herb seeds can be planted inside this month to transplant in early April. Set out roses (or other ornamentals) and fruit trees; February days are a time to move any old roses, too. Around those bushes, apply a top-dressing of fertilizer under a thick layer of compost or mulch.
Some final tips from Dr. Wilson's team...Go ahead and spray the orchard with dormant oil spray (if temperatures are to remain above freezing for four hours). Most importantly, always read pesticide labels. Wait to prune spring-flowering shrubs until after the bloom period ends. Heard gardeners talk of old and new wood related to pruning and hydrangea blooms? Prune hydrangeas that bloom on the current season's growth this month. The past severe freeze created a mystery to solve--Which plants, shrubs, and trees have died? Having waited a while, as experts recommended, gardeners may soon be ready to move forward; consider pruning out the dead wood of any flowering shrubs; shape evergreens now.
With all the gardening tools now checked and cleaned, enjoy a winter's walk around the grounds. Bring inside budding limbs from the orchard beyond the path. Break branches of bright forsythia to remind, again, of progenitors' gardens.
--Many thanks to the "People's Department," USDA, for helping gardeners here.
Sources: MSU Extension
Betty Crane is a volunteer with the MSU Master Gardener program. For questions, visit or call the Extension office at 489-3911.
