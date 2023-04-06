Study this map. It is the red path of destruction across our county from the April 1 tornado. Tomorrow if you have Good Friday off of work or Saturday or Sunday or any day next week, please go to the Agri-Center and stock up on goods.
It doesn't matter where you happen to be displaced to at the moment while you can't be in your home, you still need to be sustained. There are snack foods as well as other supplies, such as tissue and paper towels and paper plates that you can use right where you are now.
Please come to the Agri-Center on C.J. Hardin drive, even if you have been before and need more water or gator aid. Don't go buy it, come back and get some more. Folks want you to know they love you and want you to be as comfortable as possible while you're recovering from the storm.
If you know of someone who went through the storm and needs help of any kind, please TELL them to COM to the Agri-Center.
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West
Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas,
Crittenden, Lee AR, Phillips and St. Francis. In North
Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma,
DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola,
Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah,
Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Benton
TN, Carroll, Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood,
Henderson, Madison, McNairy and Shelby.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
