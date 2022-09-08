Purchase Access

Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said law enforcement officers are still searching a wooded area along Palmetto Road and the Natchez Trace Parkway in Lee County for a white male suspect wanted in connection with the theft of a pickup truck in Pontotoc County Tuesday night (Sept. 6).

