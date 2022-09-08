Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said law enforcement officers are still searching a wooded area along Palmetto Road and the Natchez Trace Parkway in Lee County for a white male suspect wanted in connection with the theft of a pickup truck in Pontotoc County Tuesday night (Sept. 6).
Sheriff Mask identified the suspect as Jake Stutsy, 39, of Pontotoc, who is wanted in connection with the theft of a pickup truck from a residence on Highway 15 south.
A Pontotoc County Deputy spotted Stutsy driving the stolen pickup around 8:45 a.m. this morning (Thursday, Sept. 8) on Palmetto Road in Pontotoc County and began chasing the stolen vehicle into Lee County.
“He drove off into a bean field trying to get up onto the Natchez Trace and the pickup truck quit on him and he jumped out and hit the woods,” Sheriff Mask said. “We’ve had two dogs out here tracking him all day and we’re still looking.”
“The Lee County Sheriff’s Dept. and Natchez Trace Parkway Rangers are assisting in the search,” Mask said. “We recovered the truck.”
Mask said that Stutsy has previously served time in a federal penitentiary for drug convictions.
“Anyone with information on Stutsy’s whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff’s dept. at 662-489-3915,” Mask urged.
