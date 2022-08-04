After awaiting autopsy results for 16 months, Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask reported Thursday (Aug. 4) evening that a 33-year-old Reform, Alabama, man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a two-year-old Pontotoc County toddler.
Sheriff Mask said that Justin Tyler Atkins has been charged with murder in connection with the March 19, 2021, death of the child, whom the sheriff chose not to identify at this time.
Sheriff Mask said that Atkins, who identified himself at that time as the child’s stepfather, called 911 for an ambulance to come to Evergreen Trailer Park on Highway 41 south back in March 2021.
“On that night Atkins told medical personnel and deputies that the child had fallen from an ottoman or couch and was injured,” Sheriff Mask said. “The child was taken to the hospital where he died. The bruises and injury to the child were not consistent with a fall and the child’s body was taken to Jackson for an autopsy.”
“The child’s mother was at work when this incident happened,” he said. “Another child, a daughter, was also there that night."
“It took a year and four months to get the results, but the autopsy ruled that the cause of death was blunt force trauma,” Mask said. “We asked Atkins to come back in and when he did we charged him with murder. His bond has been set at $100,000.”
Sheriff Mask said that this case is a prime example of the critical need for additional crime lab facilities in Mississippi.
“It’s ridiculous to take 16 months to get autopsy results,” Mask said. “I urge residents to contact our state officials and stress the need for a crime lab facility in the north part of our the state."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.