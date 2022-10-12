“All my problems are behind me…” said an unnamed school bus driver.
National School Bus Safety Week is Oct. 17-21, according to The American School Bus Council.
I know — I can hear parents’ thinking already:
“Every school day is safety day with me, because I drive my kids to school each day.
“That’s the safest way.”
Well, not exactly.
A recent study from the Council found that 49 percent of parents incorrectly believe a car driven by an adult is the safest mode of transportation to get students to and from school.
Parents should remember that the yellow school bus has been found by the National Academy of Sciences and U.S. Department of Transportation to be the safest way to transport students.
This week is also a good time to congratulate local bus drivers in the Pontotoc, North Pontotoc and South Pontotoc school districts.
Considering the roads they drive, the miles they travel and the cargo they carry, school bus drivers in both districts have compiled a sterling record.
To further this safety record, drivers of passenger vehicles need to remember to obey the stop arm which plays a critical role in protecting students.
The phrase, "Avoid Harm, Obey the Stop Arm" reinforces the importance for passenger vehicle drivers to stop when the stop arm deploys, which includes red flashing lights and a stop sign, as children get on and off the bus.
The stop arm requires drivers in all states to stop, but not all do, as confirmed by area law enforcement officers and local court records.
The school bus is designed with more safety features, like the stop arm, than any other vehicle and the industry continually works to incorporate the latest safety technology, training and testing.
Safety advancements include electronic trip check systems, which ensure buses are in proper working order before and after each trip through a tag inspection function, and GPS systems, which enable buses to be located in an emergency.
Here are some other safety tips, courtesy of the National Association for Pupil Transportation.
Getting ready for school:
—Have your children put everything they carry in a backpack or school bag so that they won’t drop things along the way.
—Encourage youngsters to wear bright, contrasting colors so they will be more easily seen by drivers.
—Make sure children leave home on time so they can arrive at the bus stop before it is due, ideally at least five minutes early. Running after or in front of a bus is dangerous.
Walking to the bus stop:
—Walk young children to the bus stop or encourage children to walk in groups. There is safety in numbers; groups are easier for drivers to see.
—Practice good pedestrian behavior: walk on the sidewalk, and if there is no sidewalk stay out of the street. If you must walk in the street, walk single file, face traffic and stay as close to the edge of the road as you can.
—Stop and look left, right and then left again if you must cross the street. Do the same thing at driveways and alleys. Exaggerate your head turns and narrate your actions so your child knows you are looking left, right and left.
At the bus stop:
—Have children wait in a location where the driver can see them while driving down the street. Try to avoid waiting in a house or car.
—Don’t let children play in the street. Playing with balls or other toys that could roll into the street is also dangerous.
—Getting on and off the bus:
—Warn children that if they drop something getting on and off the bus, they should never pick it up. Instead, they should tell the driver and follow the driver’s instructions.
—Remind children to look to the right before they step off the bus.
—If you meet your child at the bus stop after school, wait on the side where the child will be
dropped off, not across the street. Children can be so excited to see you after school that they dash across the street and forget the safety rules.
Mobile devices:
—Cell phones and other electronic devices are often permitted on the school bus as long as:
—They are in backpacks or other holders, keeping hands free to use handrails while boarding and departing the bus.
—Sound is muted or headphones, ear buds or similar devices are used.
—Content does not violate the law or school district policy and procedures.
—Use does not create a distraction for the driver.
I hope law enforcement officers are especially watchful for violators during National School Bus Safety Week.
I think citations for school bus-related violations should produce healthy fines as an aid to remembrance -- courtesy of judges who care about our kids.
Every week -- not only during National School Bus Safety Week -- area motorists should drive safely around the big yellow school buses.
After all, they carry a precious cargo -- our children.
