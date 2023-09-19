As I have been driving and seeing cotton fields where the cotton is beginning to open and the field sprinkled with white fluffy cotton bolls brings back memories of days gone by.
The days when harvest time really meant something to most families. When we lived on the family farm where the harvest season meant picking cotton and cutting corn.
These were the days when we would begin school and then we had a break to get the crops out of the field.
Picking cotton began at day break every day after a hearty breakfast and everyone went to the field. I remember when my sister was just a little thing and would play in the cotton rows behind mom or one of us. When she got tired and needed a nap she would be put on top of the cotton sack that someone was pulling down the row full of soft cotton that made a great nap mat.
When we were too young to pull a real cotton sack, we were given a pillow case that had been modified to have a strap on it to put across our shoulder and we would fill that pillow case with cotton and thought our sack was as big as the ones that were six feet long as we took our sacks to the cotton wagon to be weighed.
It was an event as everyone stood in line to have their sack weighed and emptied into the cotton wagon to see how much they had picked.
Once the cotton wagon was full it would be pulled to the cotton gin in Hurricane. That was the highlight or the payoff for our work picking the cotton. All the kids would get thrown on top of that cotton wagon to ride from our fields in and around the Shady Grove community across the bottom to Hurricane.
We would ride slowly down the road with cotton littering the side of the road as it blew out of the wagon pulled by a tractor. As I think about it now, perhaps our parents would put us on top of the cotton wagon to hold down the cotton to keep it from blowing out.
That was better than any hayride you could ever imagine.
We would watch as they had a big tube drop over the cotton wagon and someone would hold the tube moving it back and forth across the cotton as it sucked the cotton up and into the gin.
We could watch as the gin would separate the seeds out of the cotton leaving beautiful soft cotton that would be compressed into bales.
All the children were given some money where we could go across the road to the store where we could get a cola and candy.
That was the best candy ever.
The ride home in an empty cotton wagon was not as smooth a ride but just as fun and memorable.
Once the schools gave families time to gather the crops back to school we went.
As I look back on those days, that was quite a scene to have all ages in the field working together to gather the cotton in each field.
Back when families worked together and I don’t know about the adults, but as a child growing up in that environment was a memory that I will cherish forever.
