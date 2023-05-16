After a month and a half residents who suffered damage from the April 1 tornado are still getting their lives in order, and any help will only come from locals.
Pontotoc County Emergency Management director Allen Bain recently gave the Pontotoc County board of supervisors an update on the recovery effort.
“We are still awaiting FEMA to make a decision on the Public Assistance portion which is debris removal from roads and right-a-ways,” Bain said.
And even though the tornado was on the ground about as far as the last great tornado, Bain said that FEMA will not be assisting individuals.
“We just did not have enough damage to meet the financial threshold,” he noted.
The US SBA also did an assessment in the county, “but they won’t be able to assist due to not meeting their uninsured threshold. We found that only a few the residences did not have insurance.”
Bain said that what this boils down to is, “basically, the only assistance will be coming from the local government in the form of cleaning roads and right-a-ways. Any other assistance to homeowners will come through insurance and non profits.”
He did note that to his knowledge the Red Cross has assisted quite a few people.
And another bit of sad news along this line is, “there is currently no assistance for individual storm shelters. This assistance may or may not come back. No one really knows right now.”
According to final date from Bain there were 14 homes destroyed, 16 with major damage, 33 with minor damage and 44 homes affected for a total of 107 residents. There were also six commercial buildings affected.
The tornado first touched down in the Randolph Community, near the intersection of Hwy. 9 and Oswalt Road. That was approximately 12:55 a.m. The path of damage continued in an easterly direction, toward South Pontotoc High School, across South Pontotoc Road, to the area of intersection of Hwy. 15 and Hwy. 41. Still bearing east, the tornado made its way across Tenth Street in town, then toward the Pontotoc Country Club and eventually into the College Hill area, where the path of damage continued over into Lee County.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.