Be careful of that “antique” — I used it in 1987 B.C.
By Hank Wiesner
Special to the Pontotoc Progress
You know you’re getting “on up there” when people consider as antiques things which were once an important part of your life.
Of course, when grown-ups start calling you by “Mr.” and your first name, as in “Mr. Hank,” the handwriting is on the wall.
The first time someone called me “Mr. Hank,” I nearly spit my Geritol.
At 75, to more and more people, I’m an Old One. No matter I can still benchpress my own weight — 190 lbs. —at least one time.
And yes, I can press it all at once.
No matter I can still do a push up or two with our 8-year old granddaughter perched on my back. I’ve got to say that while I can, she’s getting bigger by the hour…
No matter I can still manage a three mile run — actually there’s a lot more walking than running these days, but don’t tell anyone —doing the old Marine Corps shuffle, and finish the same day I started.
That’s me: Mobile, agile, hostile and —so says my wife —senile.
Tougher than a boiled owl, almost as smart and nearly as good looking.
I’m just like my dog — I like to sit out on the porch and bark at everything that goes by.
One day, the manager of a paper I used to work for found a strange object. He didn’t know what it was.
He had the class not to say something to me like, “What is this relic? I figure you’re old enough to know.
“Sir.”
And I in turn resisted the urge to jump on his desk, sit on a pile of papers as a paperweight and thereby join the other relic.
I also resisted the urge to say, “With all due respect, I can understand why you don’t know what this is. You were only 11 when I started work at this newspaper and began using this relic.
“Sir.”
I knew exactly what he had found.
It’s called a grain finder. Back in the olden days B.C. — before computers — I used it in the darkroom. I’d shine a harsh enlarger light through negatives, and then using the grain-finder to view the negative grain to make sure the negative image was precisely focused.
Maybe it wasn’t Dr. Bob Ballard discovering the Titanic, but the manager had found the exact battered, dusty, rusty little device I used to use for hours in the darkroom.
In my job as news editor — and darkroom man, as a colleague often called me — I used to take rolls of film out of cameras and develop them in the darkroom, using developer, stop bath and fixer to produce the negatives.After they dried, they hopefully displayed a black and white —later, color — image of whatever the photographer had photographed.
I guess they called them negatives because colors were reversed. For example, a man photographed wearing a white shirt would appear to be wearing a dark in the negative.
I’d shine the enlarger light through the negatives to produce an image on photo paper — the picture — and develop it by moving the photo through several trays of chemicals which made the picture visible on the paper.
I know — what’s an enlarger, negatives, grain finder, developer, stop bath, fixer, photo paper, why didn’t the red light ruin the image on the photo paper, how did you print pictures?
All grist for future columns.
The whole negatives process —-developing them and printing with them — has been driven to oblivion by the wonders of computers.
I didn’t complain or shed tear one when the day came to close the darkroom forever. Being the darkroom man was hot, sweaty, cramped and tedious work, working alone under a dim red light.
I spent hours on my feet inhaling harsh toxic chemicals. They stank, and they’d stain your clothes forever if they got on you.
Darkroom abilities are an example of an extinct skill set, like Aztec priests sacrificing humans on an altar.
Another example of a bygone skill: Some 14,500 years ago in what is now Florida, prehistoric man coexisted with 8-ton mastodons, which were a food source for early humans.
Researchers in 1970 in Washington state who found a bone projectile — possibly made from the bone of another mastodon — embedded in the rib of a mastodon theorize that’s one way the beasts were killed by early man.
That means some unnamed fella had to be the best mastodon hunter— or maybe just the least worst one —in the cave.
And although I might be An Old One, I promise you that heroic hunter wasn’t “Mr. Hank”…