Matt Laubhan.jpg

WTVA 9 Chief Meteorologist Matt Laubhan

Only you can prepare for the next tornado and be ready to move when the sirens blare out. Chief Meteorologist Matt Laubhan at WTVA 9 news is responsible for alerting hundreds of thousands of people of the storm that may be at their footstep.

regina.butler@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you