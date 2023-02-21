Only you can prepare for the next tornado and be ready to move when the sirens blare out. Chief Meteorologist Matt Laubhan at WTVA 9 news is responsible for alerting hundreds of thousands of people of the storm that may be at their footstep.
The chief meteorologist takes warning the public about the twisters to come seriously and spends how ever many hours it takes to remind folks to get out of harm's way.
“However, I can tell you it is at your doorstep, but if you don’t shelter, it is not going to do you any good. You have to take protection,” Matt Laubhan said.
He said that people in our area should be aware of the changes in temperature and look ahead in the weather especially during the spring, “but honestly, weather can be volatile any time of the year. And this year, we’ve had a fairly active weather pattern because the jet stream aloft has bene active.”
Laubhan uses radar to let folks in the northern part of the state when it is safe to go back to their homes. His main radar sites are Memphis, Columbus and Jackson. But there is this place around Grenada and the Vaden area that there is no coverage.
“I can’t see what is going on in those sites because the radar doesn’t reach out that far,” he noted. “If I could get another radar in the Grenada area, it would help to cover all of North Mississippi.”
Live coverage of storms has become a norm and people all over the north half of the state depend upon his telling them when the tornado is actually in their area.
And it is so important to him that people take heed to the watches ahead of time, and be aware of active weather, so they can be in a safe place when the warning goes off.
“If you are driving to the shelter during a warning, you are gambling with your life,” he said. “When we say that tornadoes are possible, and if grandma has a tornado shelter why not take supper to her house and spend the night there so you can be just feet away from a safe place.
“It’s the same thing if you have a friend who has a shelter, spend time with them. You are the only person who can save your life.”
Laubhan admitted that his job of alerting folks is important, “but it is that phone call from a concerned friend that keeps people safe. They hear it on the tv and they realize a friend is in the path and make that call. Those personal friends save more lives than you can imagine. So don’t hesitate to be that friend that listens and reaches out when you hear of severe weather.”
He said that very few people can say that what they do is a matter of life and death. “And you as an individual can have a life changing effect on somebody with just one phone call.”
Predicting weather patterns is still a challenge, but it is so much better than it was back in 2001 when Pontotoc was hit with the F4 tornado on February 24. Veteran weather man John Dolusic said he remembered that night all too well.
“I remember looking at the radar and knowing that someone was going to have a bad night. All we could do is let them know and pray they would listen and take cover.”
But all the radars and storm shelters in the world do folks no good if they don’t take that step to be proactive to save themselves and their family from the devastation of the storm.
“You are responsible to plan and to be steps away from your safe place in the event the a stormy situation breaks out in your neighborhood,” concluded Laubhan. “We will be here to warn you, but you will have to do what it takes to keep you and yours safe.”