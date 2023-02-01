Lord, how I miss my mind…
One weekend recently seemed to be my weekend to misplace things, beginning with keys and glasses and running right up to a pickup truck.
I’m lucky my head was firmly attached. Not that I used it much that weekend.
I’m blessed that — following recent cataract surgery — I no longer need glasses.
The weekend in question was before that surgery, however.
On that dratted weekend, I spent the whole weekend putting my glasses on, taking them off, and then not being able to remember where I put them.
Of course, they were always the last place I left them.
The trick was remembering where that might have been.
They never seemed to be in the first place I looked.
I guess I should have “forgotten” — so to speak — the first place and just started in the second or third place.
I never was able to master that trick, though.
Over that weekend, I left the glasses in the truck, went in the house, then had to go out and get them.
I managed to pull that stunt several times in 48 hours.
It was the aerobic approach to vision problems —I stayed in great shape running after my glasses.
I was to find out later that weekend there are worse things than staying at a steady canter trotting after your glasses.
That Saturday Sandra and I went to Tupelo in the truck.
We checked on our car, which we’d left over there for service, and found it was ready to be picked up.
We felt like using the car instead of the truck to run around Tupelo, so we left the truck at the dealers and went on about our business in the car.
We finished shopping and dinner and started home.
Shortly out of town, Sandra turned to me sweetly and asked if I was going to pick up the truck.
I felt like a cartoon character where the lightbulb comes on over his head.
You know, dumber than a sack of hammers, or three sheep, or a pencil sharpener repairman.
If I hadn’t already been sitting down, you could have knocked me over with a feather.
So we stopped, turned around, went back to town and got the truck.
I won’t say I was embarrassed, but you could have used my cheeks for night lights.
I’m sure I would have remembered the truck.
I would have been real suspicious when I got home that night and it wasn’t there.
It’s taken me all my life to finally get it all together, and that weekend, I’d forgotten where I put it.
Still, being a little it over the hill is better than being completely under it…
