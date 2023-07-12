***gabby full length_7679.jpg

Pontotoc's Miss Hospitality Gabby Bell is competing this week in Hattiesburg. This picture was taken at the recent Juneteenth festival in Pontotoc.

Pontotoc’s Miss Hospitality Gabby Bell is currently in Hattiesburg competing for the Mississippi Miss Hospitality title. An honors graduate from Pontotoc High School, Bell was active in colorguard, Student Council and the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Committee.

