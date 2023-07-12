Pontotoc’s Miss Hospitality Gabby Bell is currently in Hattiesburg competing for the Mississippi Miss Hospitality title. An honors graduate from Pontotoc High School, Bell was active in colorguard, Student Council and the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Committee.
With plans to pursue a career in Forensic Psychology, she dreams of making a positive impact on the criminal justice system.
Bell said that the Miss Hospitality is important to any teen who wishes to pursue the title.
“Throughout my experience as Pontotoc County Miss Hospitality, I’ve grown to adore Pontotoc more than ever before. The love, support, and encouragement I’ve received from my community makes me so emotional when I think about it,” she said.
As an added honor, Bell is the first black teen to garner the title. “I love being a role model for young girls in my community as well. I’m so happy I get to say I’m Pontotoc County’s first Black Miss Hospitality too! Showing young girls who look like me that they can accomplish whatever they please makes me happier than ever!”
She takes her role seriously and has striven to promote Pontotoc in any venue possible. “The role of Miss Hospitality is to promote the economic development and tourism of Mississippi, so I technically do not have an official “platform”. Nonetheless, I’ve chosen to start a social media campaign called “Pontotoc Co. Hidden Gems” where I showcase the hidden businesses, organizations, and even people in my community that not many people are aware of!”
And Bell realizes that Miss Hospitality folds hand in glove with tourism across our state. “ It’s extremely important that Pontotoc has a Miss Hospitality because we focus so much on ways to promote tourism and economic development. By focusing on those aspects of our communities, we are able to improve Mississippi as a whole and provide a better future for the new generation of Mississippians,” she said.
Somewhat of a novice to the pageant world she stepped out of her comfort zone when she signed up for the gig. “Believe it or not, the Pontotoc County Miss Hospitality Pageant was only my second pageant I’d ever done. Before, I never considered myself a ‘pageant girl’ and I had no clue about the pageant world. I had a lot of self doubt in my ability to win because it was all so new to me.”
Her faith in God helped her to step out into this arena in life. “I prayed and asked God to give me the confidence to compete and to represent myself in the best way possible. Now here we are! I’m so excited to compete for the title of Miss Mississippi Hospitality.”
Her smile and winsome ways are infectious and you know she enjoys what she is doing when she gets around other folks in town. “Just seeing the positive impact I’ve made on my community brings me the greatest joy.”
Bell went to Hattiesburg this past Sunday. She gave a run down of what her week has consisted of so far: “Sunday arrived at the University of Southern Mississippi, moved into my dorm for the week, and rehearsed for the competition. Monday, wasmore rehearsals and a Tailgate at the USM Football Stadium. Tuesday consisted of a City Tour, rehearsal, and a “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” themed party.”
Today, Wednesday is when the completion begins in earnest. “I will have 1-on-1 interviews with each judge and rehearsal, but we also get to have a ‘Miss Hospitality Fun Night’ for all of the contestants. Thursday, I have a panel interview with the judges and dress rehearsal. Friday, I have to present my ‘Mississippi Speech’ to the judges, we will have an Autograph Party, and the onstage competition will begin. Saturday is the day. We will have a farewell brunch, rehearsal, and the last night of competition where the new Mississippi Miss Hospitality will be crowned.”
As with all contests there are times of jitters and nervousness. “ Luckily, I have the best director, Mrs. Kelsie Cruse. We have spent the last few months preparing for this competition and I’m so thankful I have her by my side. The more I prepare, the more confident I become and the less nervous I am. Still, I am probably the most nervous for the panel interview. You’re totally unsure about what questions they will ask, and that is what scares me the most,” she said.
If anyone would like to send Bell flowers and any gifts of any kind, you can contact any of these local florists and/or gift shops that are supporting this year’s competition and have them directly delivered to her at the USM Residence Hall or Saenger Theater.
University Florist- 6015440596
Blooms: A Garden Shop- 6015849200
Walnut Square Pharmacy and Old Town Gifts- 6015430111
Accents Fine Home Interiors and Gifts- 6015844550
Bell concluded that she is grateful for the opportunity to be where she is this week. “I want to thank everyone who has supported and encouraged me on my journey to represent Pontotoc County in the Mississippi Miss Hospitality Pageant. I’m so happy I have this amazing opportunity. I hope to make everyone proud.”
