I like many others had made plans for the Memorial Day holiday.
Well, you know how plans go and mine didn’t go exactly as planned.
My plans were to go to my son’s house where he was going to grill chicken and hamburgers, I was making the baked beans and my son’s mother-in-law was making slaw and homemade ice cream. He also grilled us some pineapple jalapeño smoked sausage for an appetizer.
Out of all the food planned, the homemade ice cream was the one item I was looking forward to the most.
The plan was to get to Jason’s house about 2:00 to 2:30.
I got a call about 11:00 telling me that they had put the swimming pool up for the kids and it had a small hole in it and asked if I could go by and pick up from flex tape and come over earlier.
I left the house about 11:30 headed to Walmart to get the flex tape and as I was getting in my vehicle a very nice young man stopped and asked if I realized I had a low tire on one of the back tires. After some inspection he found the head of a big bolt in my tire. He asked if I was going very far and when I said I was headed to Mooreville, he recommended that I reconsider driving that far on that tire even after getting air.
I went across the street to air up the tire to get me back home and was surprised that it cost $2.00 for air.
I didn’t want to miss out on the cookout with family and especially the homemade ice cream, so I called my sister to borrow her car so I could make it to Mooreville and back.
Being the good sister, she is she was happy to loan me her car and being the good sister, I am I planned on putting gas back in her car. Of course, I borrow a car with very little gas in it.
I filled up her car after some struggle with finding the button to open the gas door and finally made it to the cookout at the original time of 2:00 pm.
I could tell the tire in question was probably toast, as it turned out, I didn’t have any good tires on my vehicle.
I am now the proud new owner of four new tires.
Even though there were obstacles along the way, it was a wonderful afternoon, watching the kids play in the pool, slide down the slip and slide and riding the zip line in the back yard.