Tis the season—— cringe, cringe—— run run!
Last week Janet asked the dreaded question. “Where’s the Christmas thingee?”
Spare me, spare me. There has never been anything simple about a Christmas tree at our house.
She meant to ask, “Where’s the Christmas tree?”
It’s a simple, fair enough question. We live in a fairly small house, but every year we have to hunt to find where we stashed the Christmas tree 11 months ago.
For years I’ve begged to just leave the tree up year round. We could put Valentine cards, Mother’s Day cards, birthday cards, Halloween pumpkins and turkey pictures on it.
Better yet, we could hang clothes on it to dry. You know what clothes I’m talking about. It’s those sweaters and pants that are an eighth of an inch from being too small to wear and we can’t put them in the dryer cause they’ll be too small, so we hang them everywhere to finish drying.
Struggling to find the boxed up Christmas tree is our family’s “Christmas tradition.”
And at my house we’re long past the point where proper, or correct, nouns can be remembered.
“Where’s that tall green thing we hunt for and can’t get to stand up right?”she will ask. “You know. We hang lights that won’t work on it and those round things fall off it and break every time. And then we can’t find the dust pan or the broom to sweep up the broken pieces.”
“Do you mean the three piece, artificial thing that leans side ways and sheds those little green pieces of plastic everywhere?”, I inquire.
“That’s it, that’s it,” she says. “You know, the thingee that’s got the pieces won’t fit together and you beat on them with a hammer and you always cut your hand.”
“Are you talking about the Christmas tree?”
“Yes!! The Christmas tree. Where is it?’
“I don’t have a clue,” I said. “I thought we drug it outside last January, set it on fire and danced around it like Kevin Costner and his pet wolf on the western frontier, shouting ‘ding dong the witch is dead, the witch is dead!”
Last year was especially memorable.
Our attic space is actually just space behind the upstairs closets. It’s only about four feet of clearance and nails are hanging down, flying spiders hang out there and mice have posted signs saying ‘trespassers will be shot in the cheese.”
The worst part about looking for the tree in the attic space is that the small access door in the closet is always blocked by hanging clothes, shoes and boxes.
It only takes about two hours to move all that stuff aside so we can get to the crawl space door.
Last year we cleared everything from the closet in the one bedroom only to find that the Christmas tree box was at the other end of the crawl space by the other bedroom closet.
“Oh Christmas tree, oh Christmas tree, oh how I hate hunting thee!” We were getting in the spirit.
So we put all that stuff back in that closet and went to the other bedroom and moved all that stuff out of the other closet.
We finally got the Christmas tree out of the attic and chunked the box down the stairs. It’s quicker that way.
Last year the stand that holds the artificial tree was even more difficult than usual to get fixed properly. It took over an hour to get the three piece tree to fit together and stand up straight.
Something just didn’t seem right about the tree, but we struggled on.
Janet straightened all the limbs and when we plugged in the tree all the lights worked except for one strand. That was a personal best for us. High fives all around, let’s eat some Milky Ways.
Janet carefully placed all the ornaments on the tree. She has a system. I don’t help with the ornaments. She has a system. You don’t deviate from the system. Coal in your stocking if one deviates from the ornament system.
So, a couple of hours later Janet had all the ornaments on the thingee— I mean Christmas tree.
We lit the tree and it looked really nice.
“I really love the multi-colored lights on the tree,” I commented. “Looks great honey! Do we have any more artificial skin I can put on my hand?”
That’s when I noticed Janet just standing and staring at the tree. I thought “this woman loves this tree.” But then she spoke.
“Wait a minute. Didn’t we have a tree last year with all white lights?”, she asked.
“Honey, I can’t even remember your name half the time,” I said. “I love the colored lights. Want a Milky Way?”
Then she started thumbing through the hundreds of pictures on her cell phone. She found a Christmas photo from the year before.
“Oh my God, look, this is the wrong tree! We bought a new tree last year! All white lights! Where’s the new tree?”
“Honey I love ya, but I aint looking for another tree, at least not for another year. Please?”
I hate it when she’s right. We found last year's new tree out in the little storage shed in the nice plastic Christmas tree box that I had bought for it.
Oh nooo! We didn’t take the old tree down. We enjoyed it one more year. And we didn’t burn it after Christmas had passed.
We gave it away. And in the Christmas spirit I told the new owner, “it’s gonna need a new stand and some screws. Merry Christmas!” (sucker)
