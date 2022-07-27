Purchase Access

Vladimir Putin’s brutal invasion of Ukraine was a reminder that the world is a dangerous place. Indeed, the threats to global peace and stability continue to grow daily, with China rapidly expanding its military and Iran inching closer to a nuclear weapon. The world is in serious need of strong American leadership backed by military might. Unfortunately, our military is bleeding service members at the very moment we need them most. President Biden’s self-defeating vaccine mandate is driving away thousands of service members and causing military recruitment to plummet, making our nation less secure.

