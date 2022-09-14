At the height of the recent pandemic, millions of Americans were forced out of work because of public health mandates and the closure of workplaces. Today, those mandates are gone, but our workforce has not fully recovered. Because of chronic staff shortages, it has become normal to wait longer for service at a restaurant, a grocery checkout line, or a retail store. Even as our working-age population has grown by millions since the pandemic began, our workforce has shrunk by nearly 600,000 people. Millions of able-bodied Americans are simply staying home because government has effectively encouraged them to do so.

