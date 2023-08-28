U.S. Customs and Border Protection recently released monthly immigration statistics, and they underscore the nightmare faced by America’s border communities. Despite scorching temperatures across the Southwest, officers tallied 183,000 encounters along the Mexico border in July – nearly 30 percent more than in June. Southern Arizona experienced the biggest spike. In and around Tucson, authorities made nearly 40,000 arrests – the area’s highest monthly total in the past 15 years. These numbers are a reminder that President Biden’s self-inflicted border crisis shows no signs of stopping.

