February is Black History Month.
It’s a good time to remember that it really is a small world, that strangers help make our lives better for all of us.
If you drove to work today, used a telephone or computer, chances are you were the beneficiary of work done by black inventors.
When you drove to work, the three-way traffic lights that helped you get there and back safely were developed from an automatic traffic signal patented by the late Garrett Morgan, a Cleveland Ohio inventor and businessman.
Another of Morgan’s inventions familiar to every man or woman in this country’s armed forces: a breathing device that led to development of gas masks. Early versions were used by Allied troops to protect against poison gas used by Germany in World War I.
When you use a computer, you likely take it for granted that you can connect disc drives, speakers and video equipment and get them to work. Thank IBM engineer Mark Dean, co-inventor of the microchip system that allows computers to operate these processing devices.
When you talk on the telephone, chances are the microphone inside is based on technology developed by James West, a Bell Laboratories engineer who did groundbreaking work in acoustics.
And when you talk about the “Real McCoy,” meaning the real thing, you’re talking about a standard used to describe Elijah McCoy, a mechanical engineer credited with more than 50 patents before he died in 1929.
The results from black inventors have enriched our lives immeasurably.
Think about how black people were once enslaved in this country. As a result, how many generations, how many untold millions of people, were deprived of a quality education?
Finally, when they were offered schooling, it was in second-class schools at best, separate but unequal in terms of funding and opportunity.
That’s not ancient history. It’s only been comparatively recently that broader educational opportunities have been extended to black people.
The effects of that educational deprivation are a human tragedy still being felt today.
I wonder how many fertile minds never fully developed. How much better would our lives now be had every human being -- black, brown, red, white, yellow -- been given equal opportunities to develop their talents and better the world?
Would we now have a vaccine bhatworks for COVID, for all types of cancer, or even the common cold? Would we already be colonizing the moon?
Perhaps among the minority youngsters now having the chance to receive a quality education is a black kid with a brilliant mind.
That youngster, who now has opportunities for education his parents or grandparents never had, might be one of those who helps make space flight safer.
He or she might be one of those who will help accomplish the enormously complex feat of landing a man or woman on Mars and bringing that pioneer back safely.
He or she might be the first to set foot on Mars, for that matter.
Black History Month is a good time to remember that the creativity that enriches our lives is colorblind…