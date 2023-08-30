It’s time to get your lawn chair ready and get set to enjoy a great day in downtown Pontotoc at the Bodock festival.
Great music awaits country music fans with the coming of Drake White. A native of Alabama, he has been recording and releasing music since 2011. Plus some of your old favorites are coming back which includes the Springville Chapel Choir, Legends of the Blues and Hannah+Karly.
Now at ten that morning you will want to step to the post office and celebrate their 25 year anniversary. The Pontotoc County Historical Society plans to celebrate the Silver Anniversary of the opening of the Town Square Post Office and Museum, which occurred during the Bodock Festival on August 20, 1998.
The museum will be open from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. during the festival. There will be a special acknowledgment at 10 a.m. for the 25 year anniversary. There will be refreshments in the lobby; and the refurbished art room will be open for all to enjoy.
The car show will be up and shining at the other end of town. Are you ready to stroll through the years just by walking through the Pontotoc Junior High Parking Lot? Hundreds of cars will be coming to the Bodock Festival for you to ooooh and ahhhh over. Perhaps the car you drove as a teenager will be there. Perhaps you will see the truck or car like your granddaddy drove. Either way the chrome and tires are sure to bring back sweet memories to your soul.
If you would like to bring your car this year, there is plenty of space available.
The fee is $20 per car and $15 for additional cars in the same name. Registration will begin at 7:00 a.m. and the show will begin at 8 a.m. Judging will begin at 11:30 a.m. with trophies awarded at 1 p.m.
A Best Car Trophy, Best Truck Trophy, Best Rat Rod Trophy, and Best Bike Trophy will be given. All registered entrants will be entered into drawings for cash totaling $1000 plus door prizes.
Please come take a stroll through the past as you view all the vintage ways to go and share with your grandchildren the memories of your yesteryear.
But early in the afternoon, make sure you take part in the Bodock Showcase. Want to recite a poem? Sing a song? Tell a funny story? You can have the opportunity to do just that on stage live at the festival.
Add to that rides on the Bodock Express train and children’s corner and a litany of other activiites that everyone enjoys.
There is still time to register for tourdebodock. But that ends Friday.
Rides on the tour include a Metric Century, Half Metric Century, 20 mile and 10 K [a six mile ride]. Fees for the 10 K is $45 and all other races are $50.
This pleasure ride is not a bike race. “This is a family friendly event,” said race coordinator Bob McGee, “so you and your children can come and enjoy riding on the trail.”
And just to keep you riding for your goal, McGee said that everyone gets rewarded. “All finishers of any of the events will receive a unique finisher's medal.”
Please be at the First Choice Gateway in Pontotoc in plenty of time before the race starts to get your bicycle ready. “All rides start and finish there,” he said.
Rest stops with refreshments will be available at the Whistle Stops at Ecru, Ingomar, and Algoma and at the Gateway in Pontotoc.
Food and entertainment will be provided at the Gateway in Pontotoc, featuring The Porch Rockers.
All net proceeds will go to the maintenance of the Tanglefoot Trail.
“We currently have 238 riders registered coming from eight states, and that's already the most riders we've ever had. I expect we will have about 275 total,” said McGee. The deadline to register online at raceroster.com is Thursday September 7th at midnight, however, riders can register on the morning of the event starting at 7:00 AM at the Tanglefoot Gateway. To my knowledge, this is the largest cycling event ever held in North Mississippi. The ride starts at 8:00 AM on Saturday, September 9.”
