The festival will be one day on Saturday, September 9.
The Bodock Festival guide is inserted into today’s paper, to give you the line-up of entertainment and what time events will happen.
This year like years past is packed with well-planned events, good food, interesting vendors, great entertainment.
To pull off something like the Bodock Festival it takes a lot of planning and even more volunteers.
Without volunteers to work and help plan the festival, it just couldn’t happen.
There is a need for volunteers to help every year and gaining new people with new ideas is always welcomed.
If you enjoy the festival and believe it is good for our community and would like to see it improve and grow, then become a member of the Bodock Festival Board and help keep this an event for the entire family.
There is a saying “many hands make light work”. That is true with the Bodock Festival. If there is a group or organization that would like to take on an event and use the people in your group or organization to plan, organize and run that event it will make the festival easier to take care of.
Perhaps as you attend the festival this year, you have an idea of something that would add to the festival, then reach out to the Chamber of Commerce and let them know that you would like to help and be a part of the Bodock Festival planning committee.
That is the way we will have a festival that our community can enjoy for years to come.
I look forward to the Bodock Festival and can’t wait to enjoy the day.
