tourdebodock

Hundreds are expected to participate in the Tour de Bodock this September 9. Deadline to register online is Sept. 1.

 By DAVID HELMS Pontotoc Progress

The Bodock Festival will hit the streets for the twenty-fourth time Saturday, September 9. But before then the royalty for the day will be chosen this Saturday, August 26; and those of you who wish to ride the Tanglefoot trail must get online registration completed by Friday, Septenber 1.

