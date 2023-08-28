The Bodock Festival will hit the streets for the twenty-fourth time Saturday, September 9. But before then the royalty for the day will be chosen this Saturday, August 26; and those of you who wish to ride the Tanglefoot trail must get online registration completed by Friday, Septenber 1.
Bodock Pageant
If you want to be in the Bodock pageant, it will be Saturday, August 26 at Pontotoc Jr. High School. Doors open at 9, pageant begins at 10. That form can be found on the website pontotocchamber.com for pre-registration or you can sign up the day of at the door. This is an open pageant meaning contestants do not have to reside in Pontotoc County.
Age groups are as follows:
0-11 months; 12-23 months; 2-3 years; 4 year old/PreK-Kindergarten; then the groups go by grades, First and second; third and fourth; fifth an sixth; seventh and eighth and ninth through twelfth.
Crowns will be awarded in the following categories: 0-3yr, PK-4th grade and 5th-12th
*age groups are based off the contestants age as of August 26, 2023*
Tour de Bodock online registration deadline Sept. 1
One of the premiere events of the festival is the Tour de Bodock bike ride. If you want to participate in this ride you have only nine days left for online registration which ends Friday, Sept. 1. This year is no exception. The trail offers scenic beauty. Enjoy the music of splashing streams and the songs of the South from the pretty birds that are year around residents of this area. Located across 24 miles of Pontotoc County, the Tanglefoot boasts scenic pastoral beauty that even on the driest days looks pretty. Constructed as a result of the railroad abandonment, the trail allows you to drink in the scenery at a slower pace than the rail riders did years ago.
“Our ride is designed for riders of all ages and abilities. It's intended to be a fun event that benefits the Tanglefoot Trail. It's also a bargain. Riders receive a quality shirt, rest stop refreshments, a finisher's medal, and food and entertainment at the finish line, not to mention a beautiful course on which to ride,” said race coordinator Bob McGee.
Rides on the tour include a Metric Century, Half Metric Century, 20 mile and 10 K [a six mile ride]. Ride fees for the 10K is $45 and all other races are $50. This pleasure ride is not a bike race. “This is a family friendly event,” he stressed, “so you and your children can come and enjoy riding on the trail.”
And just to keep you riding for your goal, McGee said that everyone gets rewarded. “All finishers of any of the events will receive a unique finisher's medal.”
Please be at the First Choice Gateway in Pontotoc in plenty of time before the race starts to get your bicycle ready. “All rides start and finish there,” said McGee.
Rest stops with refreshments will be available at the Whistle Stops at Ecru, Ingomar, and Algoma and at the Gateway in Pontotoc.
Food and entertainment will be provided at the Gateway in Pontotoc, featuring The Porch Rockers.
All net proceeds will go to the maintenance of the Tanglefoot Trail.
There will be finisher medals awarded to all who complete the event.
Tour de Bodock Information & registration can be found on raceroster.com. Deadline for online registration is Wednesday, September 1 if you want to be guaranteed the nice long sleeved shirt.
Sponsorship
To even start the festival sponsorship is needed. You can sponsor on six different levels. A Title sponsorship is $5,000, Platinum sponsor is $2,500, Gold Sponsor is $1,000, Silver Sponsor is $500, Bronze Sponsor is $250 and Friends of Bodock sponsor is $200.
If you want to help sponsor the festival, take part in the talent show or have a dance group, please call 662-489-5042 or email at chamber@pontotocchamber.com .
Vendor registration
To register as a vendor through the Pontotoc Chamber, go to the website and click on forms. Go to the Bodock Festival forms from the drop menu and click on the event in which you wish to register.
Vendor applications can be found at the website pontotocchamber.com. The cost is $75. All applications for vendors must be received by Tuesday, September 5; that is the day after Labor Day.
